The Mandalorian And Grogu’s Jeremy Allen White Breaks His Silence On Voicing Jabba The Hutt’s Son
He may need to study up on his Huttese.
Following a years-long hiatus, the film branch of the Star Wars franchise is ramping up yet again, with the next movie to hit theaters being The Mandalorian and Grogu. Based on Jon Favreau’s acclaimed TV show, the flick is set to follow the titular characters as they set off on a new adventure. Early footage also suggests that in their travels, Din Djarin and his surrogate, Force-wielding son will cross paths with Rotta the Hutt, who’s voiced by Jeremy Allen White. Now, White is finally opening up about the role and how he landed it.
To say Jeremy Allen White is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood right now is putting it lightly. His latest film is Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which sees him play the one and only Bruce Springsteen. Despite Allen’s rising status, though, I still wouldn’t have predicted he’d join Mandalorian and Grogu, let alone as the voice of Jabba the Hutt’s son. White broke his silence on the gig while speaking with GMA (as seen on YouTube), and it apparently all came together due to a meeting with director and co-writer Favreau:
The Iron Man helmer is indeed someone who knows talent, and he has no qualms about reaching out to actors he’d love to collaborate with. His work on Mandalorian is no different, as actors like Giancarlo Esposito and Sigourney Weaver (who’s also in the movie) have spoken about the filmmaker contacting them personally about working together. When it comes to White’s experience, it sounds like he’s enjoyed the opportunity to help bring a Star Wars character to life for the big screen:
At this point, I’m already trying to imagine how the Bear star’s kids (and audiences as a whole) will react to seeing the muscular Hutt on the big screen. Rotta originally made his on-screen debut in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, during which he appeared as a Huttlet who’d been kidnapped by Asajj Ventress.
In the Star Wars timeline, Mandalorian and Grogu takes place decades after the events of The Clone Wars and the TV show it spawned, so it makes sense that Rotta has grown considerably since then. His exact role in the story is relatively unknown at this point, but I’m curious as to how he fits in. Of course, I’m also curious as to how White ultimately approaches the character from a performance standpoint. The Hutts not only have their own language, but their vocal tones can also be quite deep.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ features plenty of Star Wars content, including The Mandalorian and its sister shows. Plans for the streamer start at $9.99 a month ($11.99 a month starting October 21, 2025), namely the ad-supported plan. Fans can also go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month ($18.99 a month starting October 21, 2025). Or, they can save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.
Jeremy Allen White is a talented performer, though, so I’m confident that he and Jon Favreau managed to find a voice that perfectly suited this version of the character. Barring any further reveals via additional trailers, fans will see and hear Rotta when The Mandalorian and Grogu blasts into theaters on May 22 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream other Star Wars movies as well as TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.