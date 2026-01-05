90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Is Finally Turning The Tables By Having Sheena Confront Forrest, And I Can't Wait For The Fireworks

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode "Nearest Exit May Be Behind You." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

I had a few favorite couples early on in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, but thus far, none have been nearly as entertaining as Forrest and Sheena. Her sending a large sum of money to her parents was a big subject in these latest episodes, and while I still have questions about that situation, I'm so glad an upcoming episode will turn the tables back around on the American cast member.

After enduring uncomfortable conversations about sex with Forest's mother, it's now Sheena's turn to lay down the law on her significant other. It sounds like the veterinarian has heard just about enough regarding how she spends money, and we will soon see her tasking her fiancé to address his long-term plan for providing.

The Upcoming Episode Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Will Feature Sheena Confronting Forrest About His Own Finances

The preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days showed Sheena and Forrest alone, presumably because his mother agreed to honor their request to wait a day before joining them on the trip to meet her parents. The clip showed the couple in the midst of a serious discussion, as Sheena said the following in a confessional segment:

The truth is, I'm quite frustrated that Forrest hasn't saved anything for our future.

The preview then transitioned back to their argument, in which Sheena told Forrest he can "get a job" and be a man. Based on the conversation, it appears he's equally guilty for not putting money aside for their next chapter in the U.S. It's interesting his mother, Molly, isn't too concerned about that!

Did Forrest Step Up And Find A Job?

Money has often been a factor in why many married 90 Day Fiancé couples split up, so I'm glad Sheena is speaking out about this early. I grow tired of the narrative that all foreigners are trying to scam people from the United States for their money, especially when the person in question doesn't seem to be rich.

Forrest can't rely on Sheena to get to work immediately in the United States, as she'd need to pay to take tests and go through various processes to obtain an equivalency certificate to practice as a veterinarian. Having a job to support them both in the interim is key, and it seems he found work.

A 90 Day Fiancé fan account shared a photo of Forrest working as a pharmacy technician and wearing a winter-themed sweater. While we have no update on whether Sheena has made the trip to the U.S. on the K-1 visa, it does look like he is gainfully employed! While this tells us nothing about the current state of their relationship, I hope it means they're still together and planning the next step on their road to marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season continues to be great, and I only hope the rest of the 90 Day spinoffs that premiere during the 2026 TV schedule keep the same energy.