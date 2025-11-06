‘Worlds Colliding’: Harrison Ford Met Fellow Star Wars Alum Felicity Jones, And She Shared A Sweet Take

The time for Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso being in upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows may have likely passed, considering both the characters’ fates in the universe, but the actors did get to link up earlier this week! During the premiere for Jones’ new movie, Train Dreams, she had her first chance to meet the Star Wars legend, and her reaction was the best.

Jones' next film, Train Dreams, which she stars in alongside Joel Edgerton, will be available for those with a Netflix subscription later this month. Edgerton is also part of the Star Wars Universe, given he played Owen Lars in the prequel trilogy and returned for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series . Apparently, Edgerton and Ford are good friends, and the former invited the Han Solo actor to the Los Angeles premiere. After Jones met Ford on Monday night, here’s what she told Variety :

That was a real moment for me. Obviously he’s like the forefather of the whole universe. It’s like meeting my great ancestral figure.

Edgerton directed Harrison Ford in an ad campaign for Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky, and the pair have apparently become close since. It offered Felicity Jones a rare opportunity to meet one of the original actors in Star Wars. As Jones added during the red carpet interview:

I was a little bit speechless, taken aback. I actually really studied him, studied his work to play Jyn Erso in the film. He was a massive, massive inspiration, particularly what he does in ‘Indiana Jones.’ I watched them over and over and over again because I wanted to have some of that looseness that he has to be in her. It was very special, the worlds colliding tonight.

How sweet is this reaction from Felicity Jones? The 42-year-old British actress shared that Harrison Ford was actually a really big influence on her while making Rogue One back in 2015. While Jyn and Han never get to cross paths in the Star Wars storyline, Jyn is very influential to Han’s journey in the original movies since she and her team die to make sure the Death Star plans are delivered to Princess Leia. Without Jyn, Han Solo would have never become the hero that he is.

When Edgerton spoke at the Train Dreams premiere about inviting his buddy Harrison Ford, he said that it felt “very special” to see him there supporting the film. He apparently invited Ford specifically because he felt the 83-year-old Hollywood legend might connect to the movie’s plotline about a laborer developing the U.S. railroad while dealing with loss in his family. The actor said Ford “lives out in the wilderness in Wyoming and he’s very connected to nature.”

The movie is among upcoming book adaptations too, given it's based on a 2011 novella of the same name by Denis Johnson that was actually a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. You can see Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton in select theaters this Friday, November 7, and over on Netflix on November 21.