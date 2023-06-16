One Marvel Superhero Who Definitely Won’t Cameo In Secret Invasion, According To The Director

Following the introduction of the Skrulls in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, as well as some minor appearances from these shapeshifting aliens in Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision, they’re back in the franchise’s spotlight for the soon-to-premiere Secret Invasion. The Disney+ miniseries follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury clashing with a sect of Skrulls that have infiltrated humanity and intend to take over Earth. However, for those of you who were hoping that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers might cameo in the upcoming Marvel TV show, director Ali Selim has made it clear to CinemaBlend that this won’t happen.

Our own Sean O’Connell spoke with Selim for the Secret Invasion junket, and among the topics he brought up was if there had been conversations about involving Carol Danvers in the show given that she’s “one part of this equation also.” When Sean asked Selim what he thought Carol’s responsibility with what’s going on in this miniseries would be, the director answered:

Interesting. I mean, I think this story really relies on Nick Fury’s owning that promise. I don’t think he’s too worried about how Carol Danvers feels guilty or not guilty, or responsible or not responsible. I think he owns his part of it, and that’s what drives this story. And we never visit Carol Danvers in this story, so I don’t know how she feels about it.

In the lead-up to Captain Marvel’s release, the Skrulls were advertised as the main antagonists, with Ben Mendeloshn’s Talos leading the charge. However, it was later revealed that the Skrulls were actually refugees that had lost their homeworld in their war with the Kree, and rather than having sinister motives, they were simply trying to find a new home and survive being wiped out by their enemies. After Carol dealt with her former mentor, Yon-Rogg, and drove the pursuing Kree of Earth, she left our world to help the Kree find a new planet to reside. Nick Fury was also involved with the events of Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home showed that he maintains close ties with the Skrulls, hence why he’s the one leading Secret Invasion.

While we can infer that Carol Danvers was successful in helping the Skrulls get back on their feet, we now straight from Ali Selim that Fury won’t be calling on her during Secret Invasion, even just to update her on how things are going. To be fair, even though Carol is one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU, it’s not like she’d be a lot more useful combatting aliens that can make themselves look like humans and have seized positions of power across the world. No, a threat like this is arguably best combatted by a spy of Nick Fury’s caliber, so don’t count on him activating that spruced-up pager to call her like he did at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Along with Fury taking center stage and working with Mendelsohn’s Talos again, Secret Invasion also features Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle’ James Rhodes, as well as Emilia Clarke appearing as G’iah, Talos’ daughter, who previously depicted in Captain Marvel as a child. Additionally, the Secret Invasion cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo, among others. Ali Selim directed all six episodes of the series, while Kyle Bradstreet served as head writer.

The first episode of Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21 to Disney+ subscribers. That platform is also where you can watch most of the Marvel movies in order, which now includes The Incredible Hulk as of this week. Those of you wanting more Carol Danvers can see Brie Larson reprising the role in The Marvels come November 10.