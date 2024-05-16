The One Moment Ghostbusters’ Mckenna Grace Wanted ‘So Bad’ For Phoebe In Frozen Empire, But Didn’t Get
We need to manifest this for her.
Mckenna Grace has been part of the Ghostbusters movies for a little while now and, as such, she’s gotten to take part in some truly memorable moments. In the role of Phoebe Spengler, she’s donned a proton pack, mixed it up with the franchise’s OGs and even manned the gunner seat of the Ecto-1. The series’ latest installment, Frozen Empire, expands her role and, as a result, Grace’s character is forced to grow up a bit. As much as the actress enjoyed her time working on the 2024 movie schedule entry, she revealed to CinemaBlend that there was one moment she wanted “so bad” but didn’t get.
Phoebe and her mother, Callie, and brother Trevor – alongside her former teacher, Gary Grooberson – are a true blue, ghostbusting crew in the new flick. The burgeoning family unit – who moved from Oklahoma to New York following Afterlife’s ending – come into contact with plenty of spectors as a result. However, there’s one supernatural encounter that young Phoebe doesn’t have, and it’s something McKenna Grace is clamoring for. I spoke to the star in promotion of Frozen Empire’s digital release, and she revealed there’s a certain creature she’s eager for her character to cross paths with:
The green and slimy, food-loving ghost made his triumphant return in the movie and is revealed to be squatting in the attic of the Ghostbusters’ firehouse HQ. (And, of course, he gorges himself on snacks regularly.) While Phoebe didn’t get to meet him, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) encountered the playful being and ended up getting slimed. As a fan, I can definitely understand the Spirit Untamed alum’s desire to be featured in a scene with the beloved ghost character, and it’s too bad she’s yet to mix it up with him. On the bright side, she did finally have the opportunity to share the screen with some other notable characters:
Of course, the star also enjoys working with her human co-stars. She previously told CinemaBlend that she loved acting with Dan Aykroyd, who plays the amiable Ray Stantz. She also explained during our interview that she loved to have more scenes with Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson (who discussed Winston’s backstory with CB just recently).
The future of the film series is currently unclear, as Sony Pictures has yet to give the greenlight to an additional installment in the supernatural comedy franchise. Should another flick happen, there’s definitely a possibility that Mckenna Grace will finally appear in a scene with Slimer. Here’s hoping the actress gets the opportunity to get covered in fake slime for such a scene just like several of her co-stars before her.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently available to rent or own digitally. The film is also set to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on June 25.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.