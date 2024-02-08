Orion And The Dark’s Jacob Tremblay Reflects On His ‘Really Good Career’ After Having Just Graduated

Actor Jacob Tremblay has made an impressive career for himself over roughly a decade's worth of work. Starting with his star-making role in director Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of Room, Tremblay went on to do everything from Pixar movies to his latest voice acting project on which he serves as one of the leads -- 2024 movie schedule entry Orion and the Dark. Amid the release of the movie, CinemaBlend spoke to the young actor, who reflected on his "really good career" after graduating.

I was recently able to sit down with him and co-star Paul Walter Hauser, as part of the picture's press day. While the discussion included topics like "deep" kids movies that inspired Orion and the Dark's cast and creatives, there was also an opportunity to dig into the young actor's process a little further.

That subject couldn't have come at a more appropriate time, as Jacob Tremblay announced that he had recently graduated during our conversation. With that, he proceeded to reflect on the good fortune he's had professionally over the past several years. Looking back on it all, the young star shared the following sentiments with CinemaBlend:

I’ve had a really good opportunity to have a really good career so far, but also maintain a really good childhood. Like I’ve been able to go to public school my whole life, so far. I actually graduated yesterday; yesterday was my last day of school. I’m finally done with it now, but I think being able to kind of be there with other kids my age, and kind of see that, relate to them myself, definitely helps.

The timing of our Orion and the Dark interview only put a finer point on this discussion, as well as Tremblay’s performance as the eponymous protagonist. The character is a middle-schooler who’s wise beyond his years, to the point where the poor kid’s afraid of everything. Viewers ultimately see this boy befriending Paul Walter Hauser’s Dark in an effort to get rid of his skittishness. It’s material that all ages can dig into, but Jacob Tremblay especially felt equipped to take it on.

Watching the young actor’s skills refining over the years has been a treat as a fan of his work. When we last spoke to the actor, during press for the Netflix film My Father’s Dragon, the subject of Jacob Tremblay’s earlier/heavier works came up. At the time, he acknowledged that even he knows how to get method when it comes to the parts he plays. So. naturally, his acting technique was locked into the process; and that’s why I asked how growing up has helped him as he keeps playing younger characters.

The answer he provided also tied into another aspect of his work previously discussed, thanks to his traumatic Doctor Sleep scene coming “from the heart.” Which honestly sounds like it ties into the good childhood that he’s been able to maintain while working as a performer. It’s a personal balance that’s yielded some fantastic work, even if moments like his big Mike Flanagan death scene freaked out cast and crew alike while on set.

The future is also bright for Jacob Tremblay, as the next projects on his docket are The Toxic Avenger remake starring Peter Dinklage, as well as a role in the cast for The Life of Chuck . He'll reunite with Mr. Flanagan yet again, and that upcoming Stephen King movie will also see the young man tackling more material from this master of horror. Which leaves another fun question to ponder: could Jacob land a role in Mike’s Dark Tower series for Amazon? It's hard to say but, at this point, I'm just happy to see this talented young man continue to expand upon his impressive career.