For The First Time On Outer Banks, John B. Is Feeling Apprehensive About The Treasure Hunt, And Chase Stokes Explained Why
John B. is thinking about everything a bit differently now.
Spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Outer Banks are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the show with a Netflix subscription.
Since day one, Outer Banks’ adventures have been driven by John B. However, that's not the case in the latest season to premiere on Netflix’s 2024 schedule. Chase Stokes’ character is a bit more apprehensive this time, and in many ways, Rudy Pankow’s JJ is leading the charge. So, with all that in mind, I asked Stokes about his Pouge’s mentality this season.
Throughout the first three seasons of Outer Banks, John B. found himself in numerous near-death situations, but, he was always on the hunt to find the treasure and get closer to his dad. However, at the end of OBX Season 3, he lost his father and got a whole lot of money for finding El Dorado. So, this time around, he's trying to make sure he doesn't lose anyone else or the fortune they found.
While speaking with Chase Stokes about his character’s apprehension to go on another treasure hunt during CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Outer Banks cast, the actor told me:
It makes sense that everything John B. went through would hit him like a ton of bricks after he had time to process it all. He lost his dad, he’s been on death’s door a handful of times and all his friends have risked their lives too. The Pogues even got stranded on an island! So, by the time they finally find stability by way of this gold that lets them build a home in the Outer Banks, Stokes’ character doesn’t want to lose it.
He emphasized that point while talking to me too, as he explained:
I certainly noticed that John B. was playing more defense this time around. While he is into the adventure, he’s notably not taking the same level of risks he took in the early days of the show. He wants to preserve this home he’s built with his friends and the peace they’ve found.
So, for instance, when JJ bets the last bit of their fortune on a race, John B. is genuinely upset and scared. Then, when Rudy Pankow’s character asks Stokes’ to help him by joining the dirt bike race, he’s very anxious about it all (even though he does ultimately say yes).
Also, at the very end of Part 1, we see John B. panicking, he’s not able to shoot the bad guy, and we’re flashed back to his final moments with his father. Overall, his trauma is real and it’s impacting how he sees this new adventure they're are on.
Ultimately, in Season 4, the Pogues are more grown up, and, as John B. says, they have everything to lose this time. So, yeah, he’s feeling apprehensive about this hunt, and it’s probably going to stay that way as we roll into Season 4, Part 2 – which premieres on the 2024 TV schedule on November 7.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.