First Look At Outer Banks Season 4 Shows The Pogues All Clean And Grown Up, And I'm Really Into This New Vibe

It’s time to grab your board shorts and surfboards, because we’re going back to the Outer Banks ! As Netflix provided sneak peeks at many of its biggest shows and movies at its Tudum event in Brazil, they also showed the first look at Season 4 of OBX. While didn't reveal any of the plot, we did get a preview of our merry band of Pogues and how they’re looking as they head into a brand new adventure. And I must say, I'm really into this new vibe.

Following OBX’s wild Season 3 ending , it was clear that John B. and co. have turned a page and entered a new chapter in life. The season ends with a time jump where we find out the Pogues have all moved on from the treasure hunt, and are considered heroes. So, now that they’re officially heroes, the crew was recruited to do some professional treasure hunting, and based on this first look from Tudum it seems like they are ready to do exactly that:

As you can see, the video shows the whole gang – Sarah, Cleo, Pope, Kiara, JJ and John B. – and their new(ish) looks. Really, it just looks like they all finally had time to take a breath, do some laundry and take a shower, but nonetheless, they all look fantastic and more than ready for a new adventure.

Most notably, we see John B. rocking a new short haircut before he tosses the keys of the Twinkie to JJ and they take off in the van, revealing the OBX 4 logo. While I know its just a haircut, Chase Stokes' character looks more mature, and I'm so here for it.

This preview has me all excited for Season 4 because it really seems like the crew is rejuvenated and ready to take on this new adventure. Seasons 1 through 3 all focused on essentially the same hunt, and our Pogues were kids. Now, it looks like they’ve grown up a bit, had time to move on, found some closure, and they are ready to put their treasure-hunting skills to professional use.

While I’m sure John B. will probably almost die a handful of times, I hope the show is headed in a slightly more mature direction. We learned at the end of Outer Banks’ third season that the crew had been recruited to go on a quest involving Blackbeard, and based on this high-energy preview it feels like they are ready to rock.

Along with this new treasure hunt, there are also a few relationships on the show that fans and I are very excited to see in this new season. Now that the Pogues are really adults, I can’t wait to see how JJ and Kiara’s relationship grows, and if they got together in the time between the Season 3 ending and the time jump. I also can’t wait to see Pope and Cleo, because they shared a sweet moment out in the jungle, and it feels like they share a strong bond. There’s also always Sarah and John B., the primary couple of the show, who seemed to be together during the time jump, but now the question is: How will their relationship be tested? Because it always is.

Overall, there’s a lot to get excited about with Season 4 of Outer Banks. While it likely won’t premiere on the 2023 TV schedule , this little preview showed us that the clean and grown-up version of the Pogues are ready to turn and burn, and I can’t wait to see it.