Pablo Schreiber Reveals What Halo Season 2’s New Showrunner Is Bringing To The Show That Improves On Season 1
Expect some changes.
Halo's inaugural season has its fair share of critics, who had more problems than the idea of Master Chief removing his helmet. Pablo Schreiber told CinemaBlend as early as early 2022 that he was excited about changes in Season 2, and part of that hype was tied to new showrunner David Wiener. I took some time to drill down on that further in a new interview and asked why fans jaded by Season 1 should return for the new episodes.
Schreiber hasn't shied away from acknowledging the missteps of Halo Season 1, to be sure, and he's had some time to reflect on it ahead of Season 2's two-episode premiere, which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. So when I asked the Master Chief actor about Season 2 vs. Season 1, he talked about how such a big franchise will inevitably disappoint some people while trying to appease the masses, saying:
Halo can't please everyone, and for those hoping the Paramount+ series would do a full-scale reboot in Season 2, that hasn't happened. Master Chief will still remove his helmet, and the overall story from Season 1 does carry over into the latest episodes. Given that, I wouldn't blame the reader for thinking that nothing much has changed at all.
That is not true, according to Pablo Schreiber, who noted the Halo team took a look at Season 1 and began to make some changes. He talked about those changes at length and how the show will change under David Wiener in Season 2:
Halo will have a darker tone in Season 2, and that's evident off the bat. The UNSC is now deeper into its conflict with The Covenant, and without getting too into spoilers for those who have yet to watch, it's not going well. The story picks up with Master Chief looking for any way to turn the tide, and he and many other characters dealing with the reality that it's not that simple.
Those who tune in should also expect to see a change of scenery, as Pablo Schreiber spoke of the care taken in the art department when it came to what appears on screen in Halo Season 2. While speaking about it, Schreiber talked about each location and what they bring to the show:
When Pablo Schreiber first tried to reassure Halo fans ahead of Season 1, his core message was to relax. As one can see, he wasn't shy about selling the show much more in Season 2 to show that the series differs from what people witnessed in the first.
This brought us back full circle towards the end of his explanation, which hit again on the different tone of the series. Schreiber closed on talking about that, as well as some of the other big ways fans felt the show should tie into the video game franchise:
Some may still be skeptical, but as someone who has screened the first four episodes of Season 2, I believe Halo is on the right path. Pablo Schreiber has made it clear he's aware of Season 1's failings and has shown nothing but respect for haters who disagreed with what they saw in the first few episodes. Hopefully, his words encourage those who didn't jive with what they saw the first go-around to give the show another shot and get this show what it needs to see another season and really get rolling.
Halo's first two episodes are available to stream over on Paramount+. Tune in and see the beginning of what will be a wild ride for the sci-fi series as The Covenant threat gets more serious than it's ever been.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend
