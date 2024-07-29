My Coworker Asked Paul Feig About A Simple Favor 2's 'Martini Twist,' And I Had No Idea There Was A Big Surprise Answer

Back in 2018, fans were treated to Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, which is dark comedy/thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The movie, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription, is finally getting a sequel, which has already filmed. My coworker asked Feig about A Simple Favor 2's "Martini twist" and I had no idea there was a big surprise answer.

What we know about A Simple Favor 2 is super limited, but information is slowly trickling out about the forthcoming project. Rather than going to theaters, the movie will be released for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, but it'll still have some familiar faces and plot points. That includes the two protagonists' love for gin martinis. As you can see in the video below, CinemaBlend asked Feig about the movie's signature drinks, and how they'll factor into the sequel. You can see his comments below:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

The first movie is arguably one of the best thrillers available on Netflix, so the pressure is on for the team to deliver a similarly delightful romp the second time around. And after A Simple Favor's twist ending, it should be fascinating to see how the story is continued in a new installment... and how many martinis are consumed throughout its mysterious runtime.

In the first movie, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's characters first bond over martinis, which becomes an ongoing theme throughout the film. As such, fans were expecting the mysterious sequel to follow suit. Lukily Feig and company are going to provide in a big way, as he told CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con:

Well, there are martinis in this movie. And actually, for any martini aficionados out there, there is a very special cameo by a bartender who is very famous in the martini world.

Well, my mind is blown. Who exactly could this martini expert be, and how will they factor into the mysterious story of A Simple Favor 2? It's unclear, but it's definitely thrilling that Feig has so many tricks up his sleeve for the project.

During the same conversation at Comic-Con, Paul Feig revealed that A Simple Favor 2 has been testing extremely well, which is another exciting announcement about the mysterious project. During the writer's strike, another draft for the movie was totally thrown out, seemingly because those involved care so deeply about the next installment in the burgeoning franchise. And if the sequel's current cut is teasing so well perhaps that was the right call.

The first Simple Favor movie had twist after twist, so the story could seemingly go anywhere for the sequel. All will be revealed when A Simple Favor 2 is released, presumably sometime in 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.