Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick’s A Simple Favor 2 Has Tested With Audiences, And The Director’s Reaction Is Going To Drive Fans Wild
Pour me a martini and let's go!
There’s something about the chemistry shared between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the sinister and sexy A Simple Favor that had fans clamoring for more. Released in 2018, Paul Feig’s thriller-comedy found single mother Stephanie (Kendrick) investigating the disappearance of her socialite bestie, Emily (Blake Lively), and digging up way more dirt than anticipated. We loved the movie when it came out, and have delighted in the fact that it has climbed the streaming charts as audiences continued to discover it. We know that the sequel is on its way, and now director Paul Feig has incredible news regarding its performance.
Paul Feig stopped by CinemaBlend’s interview suite at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss his new film Jackpot, which stars Awkwafina, Simu Liu and John Cena in an action-packed comedy that Feig compares to Jackie Chan’s finest works. But in the process, we also took the time to ask Feig about A Simple Favor 2, and learned that it’s already testing through the roof with audiences. Feig told CinemaBlend exclusively:
Well, that’s incredibly encouraging. Especially because, as Paul Feig continued to tell us about the sequel, it sounded like he didn’t like the direction his story was going, and basically threw out what he had. As Feig explained to CinemaBlend regarding sequels (in general), and A Simple Favor 2 specifically:
That sounds terrifying. And yet, based on the feedback that Paul Feig received in the test screenings for A Simple Favor 2, the change in direction worked incredibly well. We pushed Feig for a release date, but he just confirmed that it’ll be an upcoming 2025 release. In the meantime, make sure to prepare for Paul Feig’s Jackpot, which will be available to all of those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription on August 15.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.