Paula Cole Explains Why Losing The Masked Singer, Even As A Grammy Winner, Wasn’t A Big Deal For Her
The singer gave CinemaBlend some great perspective.
The Masked Singer is a singing competition, and I've often wondered why Grammy-winning artists compete. At best, they win and prove something the world has already decided: that they're talented singers. At worst, they lose and feel a hit to their ego after a crushing elimination, but not everyone feels that way. Paula Cole didn't win the Group A stage over the Buffalo trio, but as she explained to CinemaBlend, it wasn't a big deal.
Cole, an accomplished singer and songwriter, topped the charts with her song "I Don't Want To Wait" and won a Grammy in 1998. I asked her about the risk associated with participating on The Masked Singer and perhaps devaluing her accomplishments in her career, and she gave her honest thoughts on the matter:
Bob Dylan would be about the most shocking reveal on The Masked Singer, but Paula Cole is absolutely right that even at his peak singing ability, he wouldn't have been guaranteed a win. Cole deliberately took the gig on the Fox series not because of the pay (which isn't great) or exposure but to step out of her comfort zone and do something fun she wouldn't normally do.
Paula Cole exited on the same night as Woodpecker, who was ultimately revealed as actress Marsai Martin. While Martin was nervous about Nick Cannon discovering her identity because of their friendship, Cole told us that she was more surprised that the panel guessed so many of her peers from the era in which she first burst onto the scene. Jenny McCarthy correctly predicted it was Cole, though she's usually good at figuring out the identities of celebrities.
Paula Cole competed amongst the Group A contestants, and as she confirmed during our interview, had a blast the whole time. While she had never heard of the show prior to being asked to perform, Cole told CinemaBlend she's watching The Masked Singer while working on other projects:
It's great to hear Paula Cole's perspective, and it makes me want to revisit her performances all over again with a Hulu subscription. Those hoping to see more of Paula Cole singing can always check out her latest album, Lo, which is available on most streaming services or for purchase right now.
Of course, I'm still very much into what's ahead for The Masked Singer Season 12. The show will now move on to the Group B stage, and we'll see a whole new group of hopefuls compete to advance to the next stage of the competition.
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now would be a great time to see what else is popping up on the 2024 TV schedule, as many new shows are premiering during the fall season each and every week.
