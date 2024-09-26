Who Are The Masked Singer’s Buffalo, Showbird, Ship And Woodpecker? Our Best Guesses For Season 12’s Group A

Spoiler alert! This story contains the celebrity who was unmasked on the September 25 episode of The Masked Singer’s 12th season. Episodes can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

The Masked Singer has returned to the 2024 TV schedule for Season 12, just months after crowning Vanessa Hudgens (formerly known as the Goldfish) the winner of the 11th season . Five costumed celebrities took the stage for the season premiere as Group A, and already we’ve had to say goodbye to one of them. (More on that lower down.) Which famous faces and voices hide behind the other four elaborate set pieces? Here we’ll break down all the clues and give you our best Group A guesses.

This season features an Ambassador for each contestant who not only has been on The Masked Singer before but also has a close connection to the celeb they introduce. Each Ambassador gifted their contestant with a clue. Let’s get into it:

Buffalo

(Image credit: Fox)

We got quite the surprise when the Buffalo was actually revealed to be a trio of singers. The three beasts went full cowboy in red vests, boots and cowboy hats, and they had plenty of energy, dancing around as the panelists dissected the clues and seemed to be having a great time. The celebration was well-deserved after an impressive performance.

Song: “[I Just] Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew

Ambassador/Gift: Nick Lachey gave him a golden crown with fleur-de-lis embellishments.

Clues: Raised in “poor grasslands”; kneeling football player on bus stop sign; Betty White, Vanna White and a blank third spot; film reel; Walk of Fame; starred in two of the biggest sitcoms of all time.

Panel's guesses: B2K/Omarion (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg), Earth, Wind & Fire (Rita Ora), Jonas Brothers or 98 Degrees (Robin Thicke).

Our Best Guess

I feel like Jenny might be on the right track with B2K, but the Betty and Vanna clue has me wondering if one or more of their last names might be White.

Honestly, I'm still a little thrown by Buffalo apparently being three people, and am not entirely clear whether or not the clues apply to all three, as if we're dealing with triplets or brothers, or if they're meant for him alone, and the other two are just connected in other ways.

Woodpecker

(Image credit: Fox)

The Masked Singer has seen some wonderful avian costumes over the years, and the Woodpecker can add itself to that list. Beautiful red and black feathers covered this celebrity, whose short stature was disguised by a long neck, and she sported a pretty intimidating beak.

Song: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Ambassador/Gift: Jenifer Lewis gave her a World Record.

Clues: A mogul; friends with Beyoncé; red tape with the word “NEXT” on it; framed photo of the word “Family” on a gated entrance; striving to be the youngest billionaire; SAT test sheet.

Panel's guesses: Willow Smith (Ken Jeong), Cardi B. or Halle Bailey (Rita), Keke Palmer or “someone in the JoJo Siwa world” (Robin).

Our Best Guess

Ken Jeong might be onto something with Willow Smith, as that guess fits well with the “Family” clue. She signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label at 9 years old, meaning she has access to Beyoncé, and Jenifer Lewis said to “Make Auntie Jen proud,” which could have been a reference to her role as Aunt Helen on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, the “youngest billionaire” thing is throwing me, because that would make all of the panel’s guesses too old. Thinking about which young celebs know Beyoncé, my mind is going to her and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. That also fits with the “Family” connection, and Blue Ivy does hold two Guinness World Records.

(Image credit: Fox)

Showbird

It’s strange to have two birds in one group, but I guess they DO flock together. The Showbird was all about shaking her bright tail feathers, and showed off a voice as vibrant as her costume.

Song: "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige

Ambassador/Gift: Joel McHale gave her popcorn.

Clues: Three microphones; was a tomboy growing up and self-described nerd; Advanced Singing 401 textbook; golden gavel; appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Panel's guesses: Jennifer Hudson (Ken), Taraji P. Henson (Rita), Kerry Washington (Robin).

Our Best Guess

I feel really good about this one. First, the Showbird just sounded like Yvette Nicole Brown in the way she spoke during the clue package. She's connected to Joel McHale through Community, which also could explain the textbook. The gavel could be a nod to Brown playing Judge Harper on A Black Lady Sketch Show, and she was in Avengers: Endgame — one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

The actress has described herself as a “nerd,” and is a well-known superfan of properties like Star Wars and The Walking Dead. Lego was mentioned amongst the clues, and Yvette Nicole Brown has voiced roles on several Lego movies for Marvel, DC and Star Wars. If I’m right about this, Ken Jeong is going to kick himself for not recognizing his Community co-star.

Ship

(Image credit: Fox)

This was my favorite costume of The Masked Singer Group A, because who doesn’t love an inanimate object come to life? The Ship probably gave the audience members splinters with her performance, which was anything but wooden.

Song: “Pompeii” by Bastille

Ambassador/Gift: Jewel gave her a sparkling silver cowboy hat, and referenced working together many years prior.

Clues: Silver chalice; career set sail rapidly; she’s had massive hits; white toy plane with a clock on the front set at 11:36; Wanted poster with $15,000 reward; small old-fashioned TV set with rabbit ears that she moved into the shape of an X.

Panel's guesses: Cyndi Lauper (Rita), Joan Osborne (Jenny), Enya or Sarah McLachlan (Robin).

Our Best Guess

While the voice is giving a bit of Annie Lennox, the clues don't necessarily match up as well as they would if Paula Cole is hiding inside that costume.

Beyond being hitmakers who blew up in the 1990s, Cole and Jewel were both main-stage performers for the inaugural year of Lilith Fair. The TV clue could be referencing her hit single "I Don't Want to Wait" serving as the theme to Dawson's Creek. Her 2024 single "Flying Home" could justify the plane, and that silver cowboy hat feels like a direct reference to her other massive hit "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?"

Eliminated Celebrities

The Leaf Sheep — which yes, is apparently a real thing — was unmasked to reveal it was none other than Denver Broncos legend John Elway. The two-time Super Bowl champ delivered a rousing performance Tim McGraw's "I Like It, I Love It," though perhaps one that didn't exactly remained on key.

Group A kicked off The Masked Singer Season 12 in impressive fashion, and I can't wait to hear more from the Ship, Woodpecker, Songbird and Buffalos in the coming weeks. The competition will continue at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 2, on Fox.