Pokemon’s Sarah Natochenny Opens Up About Recording Ash’s Championship-Winning Episode, And I’m Not Crying, You Are
Yup, already sobbing.
If you know me, you know I'm a massive fan of Pokémon. While there are plenty of great anime to check out, either from the best of 2023 or beyond, Pokémon has been a standout in my life for a long time. I got the chance to sit down with Ash Ketchum's primary English voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, who played the role for 17 years.
From the Pokémon films to the many regions that Ash traveled to throughout the show, Natochenny experienced them all through the voiceover booth – that is, until the last days of voicing the character when it was announced in 2022 that Ash Ketchum's story would come to an end, and a new protagonist would enter the Pokémon franchise.
In 2022, Ash, for the first time, won the world championship for the Pokémon League in the franchise. For any anime, the episode premieres first in Japan before being dubbed into various languages for an international audience. Natochenny spoke to CinemaBlend about her time recording those lines for the character after discovering Ash won and how she began to cry during certain moments:
As someone who has voiced Ash for nearly two decades, Natochenny's feelings are understandable. With any anime, whether the popular Attack on Titan or the classic One Piece (which was adapted into a Netflix series), leaving behind a character who you've voiced for years is an emotional process.
The voice actress went on to say that she would count down the episodes she had left of the show, and how it's sometimes still "unbelievable" that she's not working on Pokémon every week now:
Sarah Natochenny has voiced roles in anime such as Tokyo Revengers and Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, and works as an actress and film editor. She recently made her L.A. stage debut, Short Plays by Shel Silverstein & Ethan Coen, so it's clear she's been busy. She even holds a role in the new series, titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series, where she voices Caterpie.
Even so, I'm sure people like me, who grew up with Natochenny's voice as our favorite Pokémon trainer, will never forget Ash, his excellent companions, and all the adventures he went on.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley