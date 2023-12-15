'Reacher' Season 2 Video Interviews With Alan Ritchson, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos and Maria Sten

By Katie Hughes
CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell chats with the 'Reacher' cast about Season 2 and more.

As "Reacher" Season 2 finally premieres on Prime Video, we got the chance to chat with the new season's cast and the "Reacher" actor himself. CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell chats with Alan Ritchson, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos and Maria Sten about the Special Investigators and their iconic catchphrase, Ritchson getting into even better shape for Season 2, the hype for Season 3 and more.

Video Chapters: 

00:00 - Intro / Is Alan Ritchson In Even Better Shape This Season?

00:32 - The 'Reacher' Cast On 'You Do Not Mess With The Special Investigators'

01:42 - Does Reacher Regret His Wandering Lifestyle?

02:35 - Serinda Swan On Portraying A New Love Interest For Reacher

04:04 - Alan Ritchson On Season 3 And The Book It's Based On

04:39 - Outro

