'Reacher' Season 3 Interviews With Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall & More

News
By published

Watch the cast discuss all things Season 3!

The cast of "Reacher" Season 3 (Alan Ritchson, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy and Olivier Richters) joins CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Prime Video's hit series, how the finale mirrors the season's big flashback episode and the series giving a wink to audiences reaction to Alan Ritchson's crazy physique. Anthony Michael Hall shares his experience becoming a father during the show's making, Sonya Cassidy talks about the possibility of her character returning, and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:15 - Alan Ritchson & The ‘Reacher’ Cast Talk The ‘Heart’ of Season 3

01:56 - Brian Tee Talks ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Finale

02:51 - Maria Sten Talks Frances' Relationship With Reacher

03:12 - Could Sonya Cassidy’s Susan Duffy Return In Future Seasons?

03:57 - Olivier Richters Talks Fight Training For ‘Reacher’s’ Big Finale Showdown

04:32 - Anthony Michael Hall Talks Becoming A Father While Filming ‘Reacher’ Season 3

05:37 - Sonya Cassidy On Duffy’s Reaction To Reacher’s Insane Physique

06:37 - Did ‘Reacher’ Play Visual Tricks To Make Olivier Richters' Character Look Even Taller?

07:13 - Outro

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.

Reacher's Season 3 Ending Had A Big Death That Could Have Gone 'Multiple Ways.' Why One Actor Thinks They 'Really Nailed It'
Steve holding flint in A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing
Colman Domingo laughs while inmates walk the yard behind him in 2024&#039;s A24 hit dram Sing Sing.

After Watching Sing Sing, I Think There's One Performance That Deserves More Praise

See more latest
Most Popular
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x15
Tracker: Colter Reconnects With A Familiar Face From Season 1 In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I Think More Clues Are Adding Up About His Dad
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looking into each other&#039;s eyes in the woods in Lonely Road music video
Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Her And MGK's Baby, See His Post Welcoming Their 'Celestial Seed' Into The World
Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) on Boy Meets World
Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Broke Out An Original Crew Jacket From The ‘93-’94 Season, And I Wish I Could Still Fit Into Clothes I Wore 30 Years Ago
David Genat and Boston Rob talking Deal Or No Deal Island finale
'You Are So Dumb.' Boston Rob Was Pretty Blistering In His Assessment Of Deal Or No Deal Island's Winner, But He Ain't Sweating It
robert patrick and harrison ford on 1923
1923's Robert Patrick Gets Candid About Health Challenges After Fans Asked If He Was Wearing A 'Fat Suit'
Wesley Snipes aims a rocket launcher in battle in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
The Latest MCU Blade Rumor Explains Why The Film Could Be Delayed Longer Than Anyone Expected, But There's A Silver Lining I've Been Hoping For
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games
Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson Would 'Happily Play Peeta Again,' But He Has One Stipulation That Makes A Lot Of Sense
Pedro Pascal concentrates on an equation he&#039;s writing on a blackboard in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Forget Avengers: Doomsday, Why Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Going To Be The Movie To Put Marvel Back On The Map (Per One Star)
Side by side of Millie Bobby Brown and Sabrina Carpenter.
Are Sabrina Carpenter And Millie Bobby Brown Battling To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic? What The Director Says
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.
Reacher's Season 3 Ending Had A Big Death That Could Have Gone 'Multiple Ways.' Why One Actor Thinks They 'Really Nailed It'