'Reacher' Season 3 Interviews With Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall & More
Watch the cast discuss all things Season 3!
The cast of "Reacher" Season 3 (Alan Ritchson, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy and Olivier Richters) joins CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Prime Video's hit series, how the finale mirrors the season's big flashback episode and the series giving a wink to audiences reaction to Alan Ritchson's crazy physique. Anthony Michael Hall shares his experience becoming a father during the show's making, Sonya Cassidy talks about the possibility of her character returning, and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Alan Ritchson & The ‘Reacher’ Cast Talk The ‘Heart’ of Season 3
01:56 - Brian Tee Talks ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Finale
02:51 - Maria Sten Talks Frances' Relationship With Reacher
03:12 - Could Sonya Cassidy’s Susan Duffy Return In Future Seasons?
03:57 - Olivier Richters Talks Fight Training For ‘Reacher’s’ Big Finale Showdown
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
04:32 - Anthony Michael Hall Talks Becoming A Father While Filming ‘Reacher’ Season 3
05:37 - Sonya Cassidy On Duffy’s Reaction To Reacher’s Insane Physique
06:37 - Did ‘Reacher’ Play Visual Tricks To Make Olivier Richters' Character Look Even Taller?
07:13 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Reacher's Season 3 Ending Had A Big Death That Could Have Gone 'Multiple Ways.' Why One Actor Thinks They 'Really Nailed It'
Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing