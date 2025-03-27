'Reacher' Season 3 Interviews With Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall & More

The cast of "Reacher" Season 3 (Alan Ritchson, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy and Olivier Richters) joins CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Prime Video's hit series, how the finale mirrors the season's big flashback episode and the series giving a wink to audiences reaction to Alan Ritchson's crazy physique. Anthony Michael Hall shares his experience becoming a father during the show's making, Sonya Cassidy talks about the possibility of her character returning, and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:15 - Alan Ritchson & The ‘Reacher’ Cast Talk The ‘Heart’ of Season 3

01:56 - Brian Tee Talks ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Finale

02:51 - Maria Sten Talks Frances' Relationship With Reacher

03:12 - Could Sonya Cassidy’s Susan Duffy Return In Future Seasons?

03:57 - Olivier Richters Talks Fight Training For ‘Reacher’s’ Big Finale Showdown

04:32 - Anthony Michael Hall Talks Becoming A Father While Filming ‘Reacher’ Season 3

05:37 - Sonya Cassidy On Duffy’s Reaction To Reacher’s Insane Physique

06:37 - Did ‘Reacher’ Play Visual Tricks To Make Olivier Richters' Character Look Even Taller?

07:13 - Outro