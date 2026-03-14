I Asked About The Real-Life Inspirations Behind New Horror Movie Slanted: 'Very Cathartic'
Amy Wang directed a memorably first feature.
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If you’re looking for a bold, thought-provoking new film on the 2026 movie schedule to check out, look no further than Slanted. This movie is the debut feature from filmmaker Amy Wang, and during CinemaBlend’s conversation with her, she told us why it's actually a rather personal film to her.
Slanted is about a Chinese-American high school student named Joan (played by Shirley Chen from the underrated, excellent film Didi) who has had dreams of becoming prom queen, but isn’t at all popular. When the chance to have an experimental ethnic modification surgery is offered to her, she takes the opportunity thinking life will be easier and prom queen will be in reach. It works (turning over the role to Mckenna Grace), but the quote “be careful what you wish for” applies here. Check out what Wang told us about coming up with the movie:
Back in 2021, a surge of Asian hate crimes happened in the U.S., including the incident Wang spoke to, and they predominantly targeted Asian women. It was widely attributed as a reaction to the racist rhetoric and scapegoating of Asian Americans for the COVID-19 pandemic, per The Marshall Project. As Wang shared in our interview, hearing about these events not only made her fear for her safety, it brought up some feelings she had previously dealt with as a teenager.Article continues below
In Slanted, when Joan goes through the surgery, one huge part of the storyline is how it affects her family life. When I asked about constructing this aspect of the plotline (which I found to be a particularly heartbreaking part of the movie) she added:
Slanted is an independent film that premiered at the South By Southwest Film Festival a year ago before Bleecker Street acquired the rights. You can check out the Slanted trailer below:
The movie has earned praise from critics, who are calling it “very entertaining,” “an absolute riot” and having “unique twists”. I also got the chance to talk to the movie’s supporting actors, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Amelie Zilber, who play Joan’s best friend and the high school “it” girl. They said that they were initially unsure about signing on to the project due to the "controversial" nature of the film, but they grew excited after learning about Amy Wang’s daring vision.
Slanted is in theaters now, and you can check out what other upcoming horror movies are on the way here on CinemaBlend.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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