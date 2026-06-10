Tatiana Maslany Told Me What She Learned On She-Hulk And Orphan Black That Influenced The Action In Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed are ahead! You can stream it now with an Apple TV subscription and then catch new episodes every Wednesday.

Many of Tatiana Maslany’s best projects feature some big action or intense moments. Her show on the 2026 TV schedule , Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, is no different. Specifically, in Episode 5 of the series, she has a standout fight involving a nail gun, and that’s what led me to ask the actress about how her past projects, like Orphan Black and She-Hulk, influenced her work on this great Apple TV series .

As a massive fan of Maslany’s Marvel show (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ), I was very excited to see her have some action sequences in this new series. Plus, knowing how beloved Orphan Black is, it was exciting to see her take on some very intense moments. So, I asked the actress how those two projects helped and inspired her while working on Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. In response, she said:

I think the main thing that I learned from those is that I really enjoyed making sure that a fight sequence feels sloppy. Like, I love watching a fight sequence where you're like, ‘Yikes!’ Like, you're worried because you're like, ‘This doesn't look OK. You know, nothing about this looks slick or cool or choreographed. It feels really feral and disturbing.’ And that, to me, is always the thing I'm searching for when I'm doing that kind of work.

Well, the fight in Episode 5 of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed certainly fits this description. In it, Maslany’s Paula finds herself in quite the brawl with two people who were part of Trevor’s cam boy scam.

There is a nail gun involved, and Paula quite literally fights both characters. It’s a brawl in this motel room that’s under construction, and as Maslany’s character tries to get out of it, she uses a spray, a nail gun and her sheer will to get out of there. Ultimately, she nails the scamboy’s hand to the ground and is able to escape.

Overall, this sequence clearly shows off everything Tatiana Maslany told me about what she loves in an action sequence. It’s “sloppy,” and it did, indeed, make me say “Yikes!” That sloppiness was amazing too, because it’s what's realistic for this character. Paula is not a career criminal; she’s never been in a situation like the wild one she finds herself in in this show. So, when she winds up in a fight like this, of course it’s going to be visceral and messy.

I’m happy she learned that she loved action like this on her last projects too. It was epic then, and it’s epic here. Now, I can’t wait to see the action Tatiana Maslany’s Paula finds herself in as Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed continues to air every Wednesday on Apple TV.