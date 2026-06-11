Dylan Efron Admits The Whole Eating Situation On The Traitors Is A Struggle
It's not always as glamorous as it looks.
Dylan Efron got real about the delicious food we see served up on The Traitors, and how it's not always the ideal spread for someone with gym goals. As we wait for the series to return to the 2026 TV schedule, Efron revealed how he struggled and empathized with recent winner Rob Rausch.
CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to Efron on behalf of Garden of Life, which recently announced a clear and transparent whey protein line, giving those looking to up their protein an alternative to the usual powder options. The reality star, who most recently went through the gauntlet of competing on Dancing With The Stars, told me he wished he had access to shakes at the Traitors' castle because it was slim pickings when it came to protein:
Here I thought the biggest food drama on The Traitors was Michael Rappaport's bizarre eating habits. I do remember the internet being confused by Rob Rausch absolutely downing eggs during the infamous dinner murder in plain sight, but now it makes sense. Eggs amount to one of the only solid sources of protein, with salmon also mentioned occasionally. Maybe someone should make a note of that for the upcoming NBC spinoff, so other contestants can keep their energy levels up.
Dylan Efron added that wasn't the only drama tied to food on The Traitors either. He said that food was often laid out when they were out doing their challenge, and when you returned, there was a tense showdown and uncertainty of what to do:
General etiquette does point to it being rude before everyone is seated and able to eat, but it also doesn't account for when five people are trapped in a box and may not get out for a few hours. I certainly get why Dylan Efron was unsure of how to react in that situation, though I certainly wouldn't fault anyone for eating without me if I had to stay behind for a challenge punishment. Now I just want an All-Stars season even more, so Dylan can air these grievances to Alan and the producers.
Perhaps there's a dual way to win here, if Efron can use his contacts at Garden of Life to help other celebs looking to maintain gains meet their protein goals. The retail launch is coming this September, with Mango Mist, Lemon Frost and Unflavored rounding out the opening lineup of clear whey. If it's good enough for the sexiest man alive nominee, I'm sure many others can get on board with it.
Dylan Efron also confirmed to CinemaBlend he'd love to return to The Traitors if given another chance, and given the series' penchant for inviting back past players, it might happen. I'd love to see him back on my Peacock subscription, so hopefully the right people are paying attention and putting in calls to bring him back.
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The Traitors will return with the spinoff version in September on NBC, and the celebrity version will return to Peacock in January 2027. I'm psyched for both, especially with double the fun on the horizon.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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