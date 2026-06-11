Chloe Cherry Admits Drug Use Came Up A Lot On Euphoria As Film Sets Mirror Scripts Behind The Scenes
Honestly, this tracks.
Sam Levinson's Euphoria is an HBO show that got the world talking and made stars of its cast. That includes Chloe Cherry, who went from having a few lines to becoming a series regular in the third and final season (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). While promoting her new thriller Find Your Friends, she spoke to CinemaBlend about how much drug use came up on the set of the HBO show.
Fans are still recovering from Euphoria's controversial finale, but Chloe Cherry is already promoting another exciting acting gig: Izabel Pakzad's Find Your Friends, which will arrive with a Shudder subscription on June 12th. As you can see in the video above, the 28-year-old actress spoke to me about how conversations on set usually change based on the content, and how for Euphoria that meant lots of drug chats. In her words:
Honestly, this makes sense. Cast/crew spend long hours on film and TV sets, so there's plenty of time to talk and get to know your coworkers. And it sounds like whatever each project is about usually informs what folks shared. For Euphoria, that meant that Cherry learned a ton about each individual's history with drugs. Since the show is about a teenage addict, the inspiration is obvious.
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Later in our same conversation, Cherry went on to compare her work on Euphoria with Find Your Friends. This includes the off-camera conversations, as well as the way Levinson and Pakzad approached comedic beats for their respective directorial ventures. In her words:
Find Your Friends is about a group of girlfriends who go on a weekend trip of partying together, only to be targeted by violent locals. And that's why the chats were focused on friendship and parties when cameras weren't up. Chloe Cherry stars in the new thriller alongside Bella Thorne, Helena Howard, Zión Moreno, and True Blood alum Chris Bauer.
Find Your Friends will hit Shudder on June 12th as part of the 2026 movie release list. With Euphoria in the rearview, it should be interesting to see what comes next for Chloe Cherry.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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