I Can’t Stop Thinking About Sauron Crying In Rings Of Power’s Finale. So, I Asked Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark And The Showrunners Why It Happened
They all had different takes, and I'm so here for them!
I never thought we’d see Sauron cry. However, when he shed a tear in Rings of Power’s Season 2 finale after the death of Celebrimbor, it hit me like an emotional brick wall. So, when I found out I’d be interviewing the showrunners, Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark, I knew I had to ask them all about Sauron shedding a tear.
For context, in the months since my initial Rings of Power interviews and Season 2 airing on the 2024 TV schedule, this was a tragic scene I couldn’t stop thinking about. After Sauron killed Celebrimbor, he let a tear fall over it, and why he did such a thing was something I loved but couldn’t quite fathom.
Thankfully, Patrick McKay, J.D. Payne, Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark all have fantastic interpretations of said instant, and their explanations paint a fascinating picture of Sauron’s psyche during that pivotal point.
Rings Of Power’s Showrunners Have Different Takes On Why Sauron Cried After Killing Celebrimbor
Rings of Power is one of Amazon Prime’s best shows because of emotional moments like this one. While it’s an epic and action-paced series, it’s full of surprising vulnerability and tear-jerking instances too. That was illustrated perfectly when Celebrimbor died, and Sauron got unexpectedly emotional. Now, the reason behind why makes the instance even better, because there's not one that's set in stone, as the showrunners proved with their differing takes.
First, let's start with Patrick McKay's take. He told me that he and his co-showrunner have different reasons why Sauron showed emotion, and then proceeded to tell me his opinion on the matter, explaining:
McKay ended his explanation by saying that’s just his take, and we can choose to believe what he thinks or what J.D. Payne thinks because their thoughts on the matter don't match.
That was then confirmed as the other showrunner explained the moment by noting the importance of Sauron’s relationships with characters like Adar, Morgoth, Galadriel and Celebrimbor. To that point, he said that there’s a pattern of destruction here, noting that “everything [Saruon] touches eventually sort of turns to ashes.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To that point, he said this partnership between Sauron and Celebrimbor could have meant a lot to Vickers’ character, and his death may have gotten to him. There was so much potential that was extinguished when Charles Edwards' character died, and that was because of Sauron’s actions. Continuing his explanation about why Sauron cried, Payne told me:
Overall, Payne’s view seems to lie more in the idea that Sauron actually is mourning the loss of someone he cared about. While care is a strong word, it was a partnership he valued at the very least, and therefore, it made him emotional when he killed Celebrimbor.
Now, while these two have differing views – one being rooted in Saruon’s narcissism and the other having to do with genuine sadness – Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark’s thoughts on the matter kind of bring these two ideas together.
Charlie Vickers Told Me How He Justified His Choice To Have Sauron Cry In This Moment, And Morfydd Clark Agreed
While Payne and McKay spoke at length about what they thought the meaning was behind this scene, Charlie Vickers was the ultimate source on the matter, because the tears came from his eyes. So, I was surprised to hear him say the following when I asked him why it happened:
He continued on to tell me that in the moment it just happened, and he had to justify the why behind it later. However, he came up with said justification, and it’s a good one.
First, Vickers told me that part of the reason his character shed a tear stemmed from him losing a valuable partnership. While he wasn’t exactly friends with Celebrimbor, they were working hard to accomplish a goal together, so he felt that loss:
From the moment Annatar emerged from the flames, the pair did work well together. Plus, they got close to achieving the goal of forging the rings.
However, as we saw, Charles Edwards’ elf ended up seeing through the charade, and he called Sauron on it. That also made the evil being feel incredibly angry and frustrated, as Vicerks continued to explain:
To that point, Morfydd Clark chimed in too, agreeing with her co-star. Her character Galadriel and Celebrimbor have both been on the receiving end of Sauron’s gaslighting, so she’s very familiar with what her fellow elf is going through. She’s also familiar with how the villain thinks, which is why she said the following about him shedding a tear for the elven smith:
While these two actors and the showrunners have different takes on the greater meaning behind Sauron’s actions, ultimately it creates a whole mosaic that centers around self-loathing and regret that explains why he did what he did on a deep level.
So, now, while we wait for Rings of Power Season 3, you can go back and re-watch Season 2 with an Amazon Prime subscription, and think about all these fascinating explanations about why Saruon – the seemingly unshakeable evil being – cried after killing Celebrimbor.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.