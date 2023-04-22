Samara Weaving Shares Thoughts On Diversifying Her Career Amidst Her ‘Scream Queen’ Status

With horror movies having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years, a new generation of Scream Queens have been named, and that list includes actresses like Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth and Samara Weaving. After the latter was just among the Scream 6 cast , the actress spoke with CinemaBlend about her thoughts on her “Scream Queen” status these days.

Scream Queens are actresses who are thought of as prominent and influential in horror cinema, and Samara Weaving has certainly found herself in plenty of scary movies lately. Weaving has been in both Babysitter movies, 2017’s Mayhem and Ready or Not, which was helmed by the same team behind the recent Scream movies. Here’s what Weaving thinks about the title:

I feel very flattered that I'm part of the Scream Queen group of gals. I really like to pick eclectic jobs to do. I don't wanna be pigeonholed into one certain genre. So, I love that I've got Scream coming out and then Chevalier a few weeks later. I like that they're completely different things.

While Samara Weaving is proud to be a Scream Queen, the actress is not looking to get boxed into one type of movie. While audiences may be noticing a pattern of the actress being found in a lot of scary movies, she’s not ready to be complacent in one genre. And she’s certainly not doing that considering her latest movie on the 2023 movie schedule is Chevalier, a biopic about a Black classical composer who was greatly erased from music history.

Chevalier tells the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French Creole conductor who led orchestras for Marie Antoinette's court prior to getting involved in the French Revolution. I highly recommend Chevalier for many reasons , one of them certainly being Samara Weaving’s portrayal of opera singer Marquise Marie-Josephine de Montalembert, whom he had a love affair with. Weaving shared her thoughts on the subject matter of her latest movie with these words:

I just couldn't believe that we didn't know about him. That we don't know about him, and that he was just completely erased from history. I mean, he gave Mozart a run for his money... I think they're still discovering more and more of his operas. But, being able to pretend to sing them and hear them was really incredible.

Chevalier (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Release Date: April 21, 2023 (Theaters)

Directed By: Stephen Williams

Written By: Stefani Robinson

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronke Adekoluejo, Marton Csokas, Minnie Driver

Rating: Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence

Runtime: 107 minutes

CinemaBlend also spoke to Chevalier’s Joseph Bologne, Kelvin Harrison Jr, who told us how Mariah Carey and Prince helped inform his performance as the composer. Additionally, CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast talked with Chevalier ’s writer and director about the making of the movie Weaving plays a big role in as well.

Apart from Samara Weaving’s period piece, she of course just found another Scream Queen role in Scream 6. SPOILER ALERT: The actress’ role was in the opening scene, where she is killed off the bat. As the Scream 6 directors previously shared, Weaving “loved the idea” of being the final girl in Ready or Not only to turn around and be Ghostface’s first kill in the latest Scream movie.

Coming up, Weaving has more horror movies on the way, including a movie called Borderline and Azrael. We can’t wait to see all the things the actress does as her career continues!