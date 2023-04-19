Writer & Director Talk 'Chevalier' | Kelvin Harrison Jr., Making A Period Piece & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
published

This new period piece is worth a watch!

Director Stephen Williams and writer Stefani Robinson on the ReelBlend podcast.
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Powered by RedCircle

Director Stephen Williams and writer Stefani Robinson join us to talk about their new film Chevalier, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, and Samara Weaving. The dive into their process, their goal to make a fresh-feeling period piece, Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s incredible performance  and more. 

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.