Writer & Director Talk 'Chevalier' | Kelvin Harrison Jr., Making A Period Piece & More

Director Stephen Williams and writer Stefani Robinson join us to talk about their new film Chevalier, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, and Samara Weaving. The dive into their process, their goal to make a fresh-feeling period piece, Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s incredible performance and more.

