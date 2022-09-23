Scream 6: An Updated Cast List, Including Courteney Cox And Hayden Panettiere

Following the success of 2022's legacyquel, the Scream franchise is moving full steam ahead into the future, and the next installment is set to arrive only a little over a year after its predecessor. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back as directors for Scream 6, and though we don't know anything about the plot beyond the fact that it will be set in New York, the movie has quickly put together a stellar ensemble.

The cast of Scream 6 includes a mix of franchise veterans and newbies, and we've put together this feature to both identify all of the actors and collect the information that is available about their characters. As more names are announced we will continue to update this feature, but below you'll learn about all of the names we know so far.

Courteney Cox

With David Arquette’s Dewey Riley having been killed and Neve Campbell not returning to the Scream franchise due to a pay dispute, Courteney Cox is set up as the principal legacy star in Scream 6. She confirmed her part in the upcoming sequel in an interview with Variety in June 2022, and she will be back in action as intrepid reporter Gale Weathers. We don’t know if the new Ghostface will be coming to her this time around, or if she will be drawn to the crime spree as in previous cases.

Melissa Barrera

Playing Sam Carpenter, Melissa Barrera was introduced as the protagonist of the new era of the Scream franchise in the 2022 legacyquel, and the young actor will continue to bear that torch in the next movie. As was revealed in Scream, Sam is the illegitimate daughter of OG Ghostface Billy Loomis, and she has been known to have his voice in her head from time to time. When audiences catch up with her in the new movie, she will be living in New York, but she won’t be alone…

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega will be back as “elevated” horror fan Tara Carpenter in Scream 6, as was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter when the movie’s cast was first announced. Tara will be with her sister Sam in New York when the events of the story start to play out and a new Ghostface begins to start killing people. The sibling relationship experience a lot of turmoil in 2022’s Scream, but the end of the film suggests that the trauma will bring them closer together. In addition to Scream, Ortega has featured in other genre efforts including X, Studio 666, and the upcoming Wednesday series for Netflix.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown started 2022 on the right foot thanks to the January theatrical release of Scream and the finale of Yellowjackets Season 1, and her great year continued with the announcement of Scream 6’s cast in May 2022. The actor is set to reprise her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin, the niece of beloved franchise hero Randy Meeks, as while she was cut up pretty bad in the fourth Scream sequel, she successfully survived the carnage.

Mason Gooding

Chad Meeks-Martin’s injuries suffered at the hands of Ghostface in 2022’s Scream were arguably even worse than those incurred by his twin sister, but the end of the movie confirms his survival when he delivers a thumbs up to his sibling while being treated by paramedics in an ambulance. Again, it was clearly a setup to bring the character back in a sequel, and Mason Gooding was among the stars confirmed for Scream 6 when the project’s gears started turning in spring 2022.

Hayden Panettiere

Surprise! You may have thought that Kirby Reed was killed during the Ghostface murders of 2011, but it turns out that she survived her night of terror. Her continued existence on the mortal plane was teased via Easter egg in 2022’s Scream, but it was confirmed in May 2022 that Hayden Panettiere will be in Scream 6.

Dermot Mulroney

Police officers and detectives don’t have a terrific survival rate in the Scream movies. That being on the table, we’ll be optimistic and say that Dermot Mulroney is now set up to buck the odds by playing a cop in Scream 6. The My Best Friend’s Wedding star’s previous genre credits include Stoker and Insidious Chapter 3, and his involvement in Scream 6 was announced in June 2022.

Henry Czerny

As far as franchise movies are concerned, Henry Czerny is best known for his association with Tom Cruise’s high-flying antics in the Mission: Impossible series, but he’ll be joining the Scream family soon with a part in the upcoming Scream 6. The projects marks a reunion between Czerny and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as the actor previously had a key supporting role in the 2019 hit Ready Or Not. And speaking of performers from that beloved bit of horror…

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving was the lead in the aforementioned Ready Or Not, and while scheduling conflicts ended up keeping her out of 2022’s Scream, no such thing will get in the way for Scream 6. The Australian star’s role in the upcoming horror movie was reported in July 2022, though how she will fit into the plot of the film is unknown at this time.

Tony Revolori

When Bloody Disgusting reported that Samara Weaving was in Scream 6, the news came with the bonus info that the production had also added a Spider-Man star. Tony Revolori, who plays comedic antagonist Flash Thompson in the MCU web-slinger films, is reportedly part of the ensemble in the new horror sequel – though there is no word available on his role and/or how he’s linked to the established characters in the franchise.

Jack Champion

Between Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way Of Water, Jack Champion is a young actor who already has a great number of high-profile titles on his resume, and Scream 6 will soon be added to the list. Champion was one of four actors who joined the supporting cast of the new horror movie in June 2022, though we haven’t learned any details about his character in the film.

Devyn Nekoda

Devyn Nekoda has spent most of her career on the small screen with roles on shows including Degrassi: The Next Generation, Backstage, Utopia Falls, and Ginny & Georgia, but soon she will be making her big screen debut. Her only other feature credit to date is the Disney+ original Sneakerella, which dropped on the screening service about a month before her role in Scream 6 was announced.

Liana Liberato

To date, Liana Liberato is probably best known for her role on the Hulu original series Light As A Feather, but perhaps her role in Scream 6 will change her profile. It’s hard to say right now given that we don’t know what he part will be in the expansive ensemble.

Josh Segarra

Joining Tony Revolori and Jack Champion as MCU actors in the Scream 6 cast is Josh Segarra. The actor has extensive small screen experience – his filmography including Orange Is The New Black, Arrow, FBI, and The Other Two – but most recently he has earned acclaim for his turn as Augustus 'Pug' Pugliese in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Scream 6 will be hitting theaters on March 31, 2023, and you can discover more films set to come out next year via our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.