‘We Really F—ing Hope That This Is Working:’ School Spirits’ Jess Gabor Told Me How She Films All Those Janet Scenes With Peyton List, And It’s Intense
The hard work has paid off!
With each episode of School Spirits that airs on the 2025 TV schedule, I become more and more enamored by the fact that both Jess Gabor and Peyton List play Janet. Throughout the season, while Janet has been living in Maddie’s body, the show has switched between the two actresses to show us who the spirit truly is and how she’s acting in another physical form. So, when I had the chance to chat with Gabor about playing Janet, I had to ask about filming with List, and pulling this complex dynamic off sounds intense.
This process begins when the actors get the script. Gabor told me during an interview for CinemaBlend that she and the Cobra Kai star would get together on the weekends to go over scenes and plan out Janet’s actions for a given episode, explaining:
First of all, I love the preparation and intention these two actresses put into the role. Secondly, it sounds like it's necessary. Gabor went on to tell me that School Spirits shoots its episodes (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription) fast. That means they have to hang on and trust the process and their preparation. As the Janet actress said:
Well, I can safely say it worked. And it’s creative choices like this that make School Spirits one of Paramount+’s best shows, in my opinion. From the elaborate ghost dance number to the many scenes where both Gabor and List play Janet, it’s clear that a lot of time, effort and thought went into making this show.
In the case of Janet being stuck in Maddie’s body, the actress told me they’ve thought a lot about her physique and the way she moves to make her a distinct character no matter who is playing her. Not only does it help Gabor and List play Janet in the same way, but it also helps List specifically differentiate Janet from Maddie.
To that point, the Shameless actress told me a lot of those choices are made because Janet is a girl from the ‘50s while Maddie is obviously a modern gal. She explained that her spirit always has her legs crossed or together, and her hands are crossed at her waist. Along with that, she kept a strict posture, explaining:
Along with all that, Gabor said when List is playing Janet, she’ll keep her hair tucked behind her ears. That’s not just a choice made to differentiate between Maddie and Janet; there’s meaning there too, as the actress explained her character would do that because she’s “a big science nerd” and would never want her hair in her face.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, the complexity of these characters’ situations is extreme. However, learning about all the thought and preparation that goes into it is wild, too. It’s all worth it, though, because it’s been easy to tell the difference between List’s Maddie and Janet, and when Gabor steps in to play the ghost stuck in Maddie’s body, she does so effortlessly.
To see what I mean, you can stream the bingeable School Spirits on Paramount+, and make sure to tune in for Season 2’s finale that promises to be intense next Thursday to find out what happens to Maddie and Janet, the ghost who is inhabiting Maddie’s body.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Born Again Represents A New Era.' Fans Might Be Burnt Out On The MCU, But Daredevil's EP Says This Is A Whole New 'Tapestry'
Christopher Walken Made It Seem Like We Shouldn't Worry About The Issues With Burt's Timeline In Severance, But Fans Are Still Suspicious