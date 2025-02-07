School Spirits Cast Said Season 2’s Finale Is ‘Worse Than’ Whatever We Think The ‘Worst Thing That Could Happen’ Is, And I Have A Theories About Why

Spoilers for the first four episodes of School Spirits Season 2 are ahead! Read with caution and get caught up with a Paramount+ subscription .

Season 2 of School Spirits just started its run on the 2025 TV schedule , and so far I have more questions than answers about Maddie’s story. Between Janet taking her body, the other ghosts exploring their scars, and the humans all in the know about Peyton List’s ghost character, a lot has already happened that’s game-changing. Now, the cast has said the finale will be “worse than” whatever we think the “worst thing that could happen is.”

Obviously, that’s got me theorizing about what might happen next and how this great Paramount+ show might end.

What The Cast Of School Spirits Said About Season 2’s Ending

When it comes to Season 2's end, Nicole actress Kiara Pichardo told ScreenRant that the finale is “crazy." To that point, Kristian Ventura, who plays Simon, claimed that guessing the ending is highly improbable, saying:

To guess the ending—it's a lottery ticket. I mean, if you actually get it…

Pichardo agreed, saying she doesn’t think fans will guess. That led to the most thought-provoking comment made during this conversation as the Simon actor said:

Think about the worst thing that could happen, and then worse than that.

So far, a lot of bad things have already happened. Also, a lot of unexpected things have happened. Me guessing Xavier would see ghosts for like two seconds? I certainly didn’t expect that. All the lore about the scars and the nightmares they’d reveal? I really didn’t see that coming. So, it’s hard to imagine what will happen next, because the show has taken so many turns.

However, giving a bit of insight into what’s to come, Xavier actor Spencer MacPherson said the season is full of “massive revelations” and “jaw-dropping” episodes. So, hopefully, if I add some of the revelations I know together, I can take a good stab at a few ways Season 2 could end.

A Few Wild Theories I Have About How School Spirits Season 2 Could End

I’ve been thinking a lot about what the “worst thing that could happen” is and then trying to decide what’s “worse” than that.

That immediately rules out the idea that Maddie could get her body back – even though that’s what I’ve been hoping for since School Spirits Season 1 ended with Janet getting into her body. Now, with that out of the way, here are my probably unhinged theories about what might happen at the end of Season 2:

Mr. Martin Will Kill Maddie’s Body, Making Her A Ghost Forever

It seems like Maddie getting her body back is the happy ending we want. The cast’s comments imply that won’t happen. So, what if Maddie becomes a permanent ghost? Maybe, Mr. Martin will find Janet, who is in Maddie’s body, and actually kill her – taking out Janet’s spirit and Maddie’s physical being. That’d be pretty catastrophic and the most unexpected turn.

Wally Will Pass On To What Lies Beyond Being A Ghost

One of my big questions about School Spirits Season 2 regards Wally and Maddie’s relationship and how it can continue if List’s character becomes human. It feels like they’re star-crossed lovers, and I could see Wally either reaching a place where he’s content enough to move on or something so catastrophic happens that he’s wiped from existence. Either way, considering Milo Manheim’s character is a fan favorite, this would be terrible.

Xavier Dies And Becomes A Ghost.

I’m enamored by Xavier almost dying and seeing ghosts for about a minute, and I think there has to be more to it. I also think the show would be more interesting if one of the living humans could interact with all the ghosts and Maddie. It would be both devastating and fascinating if Xavier really died at the school and became a spirit. It’d capitalize on his confusion and fascination about ghosts, address an open wound he shares with Maddie and maybe even destroy the potential relationship the show seems to be setting up between him and Nicole.

Now, will any of these pan out? Who knows? I sure don’t.

However, I think there are ongoing issues and plotlines in place that could lead to any of these wild endings I’ve proposed. So, as School Spirits keeps airing on Thursdays, I’ll be keeping tabs on these theories to see if I’ve predicted the catastrophic future.