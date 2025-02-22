I'm Obsessed With The Ghosts' Dance Number In School Spirits, And The Fans Made It Clear They Are Too With The Cutest Reactions
We love a dance break!
Spoilers for School Spiritis Season 3, Episode 6 are ahead. If you aren’t up to date, you can watch the show with a Paramount+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Thursday.
For the most part, School Spirits is a pretty serious show. It deals a lot with death, this season the ghosts have been re-entering scars of when they died, and it’s been teased that Season 2’s finale will be “worse than” what we can imagine. However, the series has its heartfelt, silly and fun moments too – like this week’s dance number that the internet and I can’t get enough of.
So, during the sixth episode of School Spirits to air on the 2025 TV schedule, Wally’s energy was high at the start because his high school reunion (the Class of ‘84) was happening in the gym. While watching set up, “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie played, and Wally got Charley, Rhonda and Quinn to dance with him. It’s a tradition of sorts, and they all seemed to have a blast doing it, as you can see below:
The internet and I had a ball watching it too. It’s hard not to feel the fun dancing off the screen in the moment. Milo Manheim has always known how to bust a move (from his work on Zombies to his time on Dancing with the Star), and his co-stars – Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Nick Pugliese (Charley) and Ci Hang Ma (Quinn) – seemed to be having the time of their lives with him.
That fun was infectious as many took to X to celebrate the scene and praise it. By posting the clip of the ghosts grooving through the gym and library, many let their love for School Spirits and dance numbers shine by posting messages like @bunnyskulls666’s:
Truly, I can’t stop thinking about this scene. I’m always pondering my questions about School Spirits. However, this dance number will live rent-free in my noggin. I have a feeling these fans might be in a similar boat as they posted:
- no like yall don’t understand, that’s my family #schoolspirits -@theycalllmeivyy
- ok but 1- i love how each actor is dancing in a way so specifically aimed at who their character is 2- great example of how #SchoolSpirits uses unique blocking/angles that keep it feeling fresh. just a random 4th wall break and Wally talking from behind the camera? so fun! -@kat__writes
- THE DANCE SCENE WAS EVERYTHING I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED. school spirits the show you are!!!! #schoolspirits -@carpentersflash
- This scene deserves to go viral the way the umbrella academy dance scenes did #SchoolSpirits -@kazskruge
- JUST SO MUCH COMFORT IN THIS SCENE 😭🫂 #SchoolSpirits -@coopersjake
- i hope whoever thought of this dance sequence in school spirits gets everything they want in life -@jmncisms
I think it’s safe to say dance numbers should be added to the list of things that really work for School Spirits. And I’m hopeful that this Season 2 moment will turn into an annual tradition. I note that because this isn’t the first time the Paramount+ show has had a musical scene. During Season 1, Episode 6 Wally broke into a big dance during the school dance, as you can see below:
What can I say, it’s impossible not to smile from ear to ear when Milo Manheim decides to start dancing, and I’m so happy it’s happened multiple times on this great Paramount+ show.
So, here’s hoping it happens again if the show gets renewed for Season 3, because clearly the fans and I love these scenes just as much as Wally likes to bust a move.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
