School Spirits Celebrated Season 3's Production Start With A Cute Cast Photo, And Now I Have A Major Milo Manheim-Related Question

The 2025 TV schedule is chugging along, and as shows come out, others are back in session on set and filming a new season. This includes one of Paramount+’s best original shows , School Spirits, as it just began filming Season 3. They posted a cute cast photo to celebrate it too! However, it left me with a major question about Milo Manheim’s Wally that I can’t stop thinking about.

Season 3 Of School Spirits Is In Production

School is back in session on School Spirits, and this series that has been told from the ghosts' perspective for the first two seasons is facing some big changes.

We were told Season 2's end could be “worse than” the “worst thing that could happen,” and it certainly was dramatic. Maddie came back to life, Simon was with the ghosts, Xavier could see the hospital ghosts , Janet stayed behind, and we were left wondering what Wally would do (among many other things). Now, we’re one step closer to learning more about all these topics, as this cute cast photo came out announcing that Season 3 was in production:

(Image credit: Katie Yu/Paramount+)

As you can see, this adorable image features Miles Elliot (Yuri), Rainbow Wedell (Claire), Nick Pugliese (Charley), Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Peyton List (Maddie), Ci Hang Ma (Quinn), Spencer Macpherson (Xavier), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole) and Kristian Ventura (Simon).

Notably, the actors who play Yrui and Quinn have both been upped to series regulars per Deadline , so seeing them in this image made me very happy.

However, there are two other folks in this photo we need to focus on, and that’s Milo Manheim (Wally) and Josh Zuckerman (Mr. Martin). They, prominently, are not actually there; the cast was holding up printed images of them. So, that has left me to ask questions along the lines of: Where’s Wally?

Why Is Milo Manheim Not Actually There, And How Much Of Season 3 Will He Be In?

At the end of School Spirits Season 2 , one of my biggest questions had to do with Wally and Milo Manheim’s role in Season 3. As you might remember (and if you don’t, you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription ), Wally’s door opened and he could choose to walk through it and pass on. So, it was unclear if he’d be in the new episodes or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This image seems to confirm that Manheim will be involved in Season 3 somehow, and that calms my nerves. However, since he’s not there right now, I do wonder how much of Season 3 he’ll be in. Will it be less than normal? Will he be in it just as much as he has earlier? It’s all up for debate, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

While we wait for more School Spirits, you can stream everything else Paramount+ has to offer. This show's home is also the home of series like Ghosts, 1923 and so much more. You can get a subscription for as little as $7.99 per month.

He is set to star in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl August 1 through 3, so it’s likely he’s rehearsing that at the moment. He could also be working on another project we don’t know about. So, it’s possible his schedule simply didn’t allow him to be on School Spirits day for the first day of school.

However, thinking about Wally’s precarious situation and uncertain fate, I can’t help but wonder what’s going on with his story this season. Will he be in all the episodes? Did he walk through the door? Will he be around to help Maddie? I’ve opened quite the can of worms here, and I can’t stop thinking about what might happen to this ghost come Season 3.

We sincerely don’t know what’s up with Wally, and we don’t know if he’s still a ghost or gone for good. And while this photo seemed to confirm that Manheim will at least appear in this season, I can’t help but wonder how involved he’ll be in the story they just started filming.