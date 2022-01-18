Scream’s Jenna Ortega On ‘Pressure’ Of Filming The Opening Scene Like Drew Barrymore

Spoilers ahead for the new Scream movie.

The horror genre has been thriving for years, resulting in the return of beloved franchises. Case in point: the new Scream movie directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The stellar new cast includes You actress Jenna Ortega, who spoke about the “pressure” of filming the opening scene like Drew Barrymore.

The opening sequence from Wes Craven’s 1996 original Scream changed the horror genre forever, as no one was expecting a star like Drew Barrymore to be killed off. The opening scenes continue to be an iconic aspect of the genre, including the new sequel. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Jenna Ortega about what it was like being the first girl in 2022’s Scream, where she told me it was:

Nerve wracking. I felt the pressure for sure, especially when it’s been done to absolute perfection before you. I don’t know, I just wanted to make a lot of people proud. And I went in there and I gave it my all. I watched, you know, the first Scream multiple times over and over to get a good sense of what it was. And then I kind of had to take a step back and do it for myself and pay homage to Drew and Wes and Kevin. And pay my respects, but then also give the audience something new and different. That was really exciting for me. I’ve never done something like that before so it was cool to kind of force myself into that position. Scenes like that are also the most fun, and it just felt like a major honor.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Jenna Ortega understood the excitement and expectations that come with starring in Scream’s new opening scene. Luckily the process she described seems to have worked out, as her performance in the new movie has been widely acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

Jenna Ortega’s comets show how methodically the cast and crew of Scream approached the new sequel. The fifth movie was the first released since the death of the great Wes Craven, with the project dedicated to the iconic filmmaker. And that care was obviously taken with the opening scene, complete with a twist that marked a first for the franchise as a whole.

While all four previous Scream movies showed a victim being brutally killed by Ghostface, the new sequel turned that “rule” on its head . Because Jenna Ortega’s character Tara actually survived her attack, which is what brings her sister Sam (Meliss Barrerra) back to Woodsboro. This is just one of the interesting twists that the film’s writers and directors utilized throughout the course of its 114-minute runtime. We’ll just have to wait and see if another sequel comes.