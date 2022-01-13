What’s your favorite scary movie? For many horror fans like myself, the answer is Wes Craven’s 1996 original Scream movie. As such, moviegoers are hyped to see the new sequel , which marks the first release since the death of Craven. But are more Scream movies coming? Here’s what the producer told us.

Prior to the release of Scream, I had the privilege of speaking (and geeking out) with the folks at Radio Silence, who are behind the new movie. In addition to co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, I also got to pick the brain of producer Chad Villella. I asked him if they had plans for more Scream movies in the future, to which he responded:

We’re absolutely interested in it. Now it’s just a matter of them having us back, I think. We had such an incredible time making this movie with basically all of our friends and the friends we made along the way.

Someone cue “Red Right Hand”, because we might have even more adventures for Ghostface in the future. While there’s currently no guarantee for another Scream sequel, it seems like the folks behind the newest installment are definitely interested. Let’s keep our fingers (and knives) crossed.

Chad Villella’s comments are sure to delight the generations of Scream fans out there who grew up watching (and re-watching) Sidney Prescott’s battles against Ghostface in the first four movies . It also puts a new pressure on the 2022 sequel, especially when it comes to the box office performance. Because if the new Scream doesn’t make money, then perhaps Paramount won’t move forward with the franchise.

While the folks at Radio Silence didn’t reveal exactly what their possible plans for the future of Scream are, it’s exciting to learn that ideas are being tossed around with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and company. Later in our same chat Chad Villella responded to my excitement about more possible movies with:

If they’ll have us back, we’ll happily come back and talk more story.

Do you hear that sound? It’s Scream fans all over the world collectively cheering. Clearly the folks at Radio Silence had a great time working on the beloved franchise, and honoring the late Wes Craven in the process. And since horror movies are known for their sequels, perhaps the 2022 movie will help kick start a new trilogy. We can only hope.

As previously mentioned, the future of Scream likely depends on the new slasher’s box office performance. While horror movies are known for being able to make heaps of money , the industry is in a strange place thanks to the COVID and the Omicron variant. While blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home have broken records, other projects like West Side Story and The 355 failed to live up to their money making potential. We’ll just have to see how the new slasher fares, and if folks head to theaters to return to Woodsboro .