Seth Rogen Had The Best Reaction To Learning Eddie Murphy Ditched His Iconic Laugh

It’s fitting that the most iconic laughs of all time come from comedians. Two prime examples of this are Eddie Murphy and Seth Rogen, who both have authentic chuckles that people have been spoofing, mocking or imitating since the start of their respective careers. This was so rampant that when Murphy realized his laugh was the punchline, he dropped it entirely , and Seth Rogen considers the irony of it all to be very upsetting.

I recently spoke with Seth Rogen for his new Amazon Prime show Sausage Party: Foodtopia. When I told him that Eddie Murphy had been consciously suppressing his natural laughter for decades, Rogen not only expressed how much the concept disturbed him, but of course had a hilarious take on it:

A comedian taking their own laugh away is like, that's like the plot of The Little Mermaid or some shit. That's like a Pixar movie waiting to happen. That’s really upsetting.

When you imagine Ursula sucking Eddie Murphy’s laugh from his soul, it does sound pretty upsetting. Thankfully it hasn’t held Murphy back one bit. Critics are stoked on his new Netflix movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and in our interviews with the cast it became clear that he’s just as hilarious as ever. Also, it wasn’t all depressing conversation surrounding the laugh issue, as Murphy gave Seth Rogen some pretty solid advice from one infectious laugher to another when I asked if the younger comic should follow suit:

Seth, you’ve done everything right. Keep doing that laugh. Look how far it’s gotten you.

When I delivered this message to Seth Rogen, his response was rather sweet:

Wow, look at that… That’s amazing. The fact that he knows who I am is incredible.

Eddie Murphy’s advice to stay the course is not only flattering to Rogen, who clearly grew up on the comic’s films and stand-up comedy, but it’s also wise. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Rogen has a new show coming to Apple TV+ called The Studio , he stars in Aziz Ansar’s new comedy movie Good Fortune, and he’s made what are widely considered to be some of the funniest movies of all time. It seems that the laugh has treated him well over the years, and if you want to see Rogen’s adorable reaction to Eddie Murphy’s shoutout, watch the interview clip at the top of this page.

