She-Hulk: Disney+ Drops First Full Look At Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In The Marvel Series

It’s a good time to be a Daredevil fan. We’re coming up on the four-year anniversary of Daredevil’s third and final season airing on Netflix, but fortunately for fans of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear, he’s making a triumphant comeback. Following his cameo as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home late last year, Cox will appear in the full Daredevil getup during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This reveal was tacked onto the end of the She-Hulk trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, but Disney+ has shared the first full look at Cox in his vigilante garb for the Marvel TV show.

For those who missed out on the most recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, Daredevil was seen leaping in front of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in her Hulked-out form, and then we got a quick close-up of his costume. The preview ended before we could get a look at Charlie Cox’s masked face, but the Disney+ Twitter page has now shown that off. Check it out:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve likely noticed a trend lately where four images are brought together to form one complete picture, but if you click on each individual, you’ll find that they are vertically hiding smaller images. In the case of this Disney+ She-Hulk post, the first three images that make up the show’s logo show peeks at Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong’s Wong, and when we come to the fourth image, the smaller top picture shows Charlie Cox’s Daredevil atop a car, and the smaller bottom picture is what you see above. While we know for sure Jennifer Walters will run into Matt Murdock garbed as a vigilante, it also sounds like these two will spend time with each other in civilian life, as Tatiana Maslany has described them as being “best friends.”

As far as this Daredevil costume goes, for the most part, it looks like the one Charlie Cox’s started wearing in the Daredevil Season 1 finale, and into Season 2 and The Defenders, only to have to ditch it in Season 3 when Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter started killing people in his own Daredevil suit as part of Wilson Fisk’s plan to ruin Matt Murdock’s life. However, there is one key difference with the Daredevil costume we’ll see in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: yellow/gold has been incorporated throughout the suit, harkening back to the yellow and red costume Matt Murdock wore in his earliest comic book appearances before setting on the entirely crimson look. Thanks to this full look from Disney+, we know that the helmet will also have a lighter color scheme, although the lighting in this particular scene makes it hard to tell how brightly-colored yellow/gold it will be.

We’ll just have to wait and see how Matt Murdock specifically fits into the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law picture, but the good news is there’s a lot more Daredevil action coming our way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In early July, it was confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will both appear in the Echo series; D’Onofrio made his grand return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye last year. Following that, both actors will star in Daredevil: Born Again, which scored an 18-episode order for its first season and is reportedly being written by Covert Affairs duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Born Again is expected to premiere in early 2024 as part of the MCU’s Phase Five slate.

Feel free to use your Disney+ subscription to check out all the MCU series that have been released so far, and keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on She-Hulk, Daredevil and the other characters who populate this superhero franchise.