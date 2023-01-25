'Shotgun Wedding' Interviews With Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel, D’Arcy Carden And More!
Sounds like everyone loves working with Jennifer Lopez.
The cast of the hilarious new comedy "Shotgun Wedding," including Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Steve Coulter, Callie Hernandez and Selena Tan, talk about what it was like working with Jennifer Lopez and how she handles her role as producer. They also discuss what it was like filming in a pool for weeks on end, and much more in this fantastic interview with CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:27 - Cheech Marin And D’Arcy Carden On Working With Jennifer Lopez
01:32 - Jennifer Coolidge And Steve Coulter On Working With Jennifer Lopez
02:25 - Josh Duhamel On Working With Jennifer Lopez
03:45 - Callie Hernandez On Working With Jennifer Lopez
04:00 - Jennifer Coolidge And Steve Coulter On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming
04:45 - Cheech Marin And D’Arcy Carden On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming
05:50 - Selena Tan On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming
06:33 - Callie Hernandez On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming
07:12 - Steve Coulter On What It Was Like Playing Jennifer Coolidge’s Husband
07:50 - Jennifer Coolidge On Using A Machine Gun In Shotgun Wedding
08:45 - Callie Hernandez On Working With Jennifer Coolidge And A Cast Of Icons
09:35 - Selena Tan Was Starstruck By Lenny Kravitz
10:20 - Cheech Marin D’Arcy Carden On Why Shotgun Wedding Was A Dream Job
