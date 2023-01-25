'Shotgun Wedding' Interviews With Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel, D’Arcy Carden And More!

The cast of the hilarious new comedy "Shotgun Wedding," including Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Steve Coulter, Callie Hernandez and Selena Tan, talk about what it was like working with Jennifer Lopez and how she handles her role as producer. They also discuss what it was like filming in a pool for weeks on end, and much more in this fantastic interview with CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:27 - Cheech Marin And D’Arcy Carden On Working With Jennifer Lopez

01:32 - Jennifer Coolidge And Steve Coulter On Working With Jennifer Lopez

02:25 - Josh Duhamel On Working With Jennifer Lopez

03:45 - Callie Hernandez On Working With Jennifer Lopez

04:00 - Jennifer Coolidge And Steve Coulter On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming

04:45 - Cheech Marin And D’Arcy Carden On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming

05:50 - Selena Tan On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming

06:33 - Callie Hernandez On Being Stuck In A Pool For Weeks During Filming

07:12 - Steve Coulter On What It Was Like Playing Jennifer Coolidge’s Husband

07:50 - Jennifer Coolidge On Using A Machine Gun In Shotgun Wedding

08:45 - Callie Hernandez On Working With Jennifer Coolidge And A Cast Of Icons

09:35 - Selena Tan Was Starstruck By Lenny Kravitz

10:20 - Cheech Marin D’Arcy Carden On Why Shotgun Wedding Was A Dream Job