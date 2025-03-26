With St. Denis Medical As One Of NBC's Only Renewals So Far, Why Is The Mockumentary Format Still So Popular? What One Star Told Us
Fans can already count on another season of NBC's new sitcom.
St. Denis Medical arrived on NBC in the 2024-2025 season as the latest mockumentary series, and the show's quick renewal only days into the 2025 TV schedule proved that the faux-documentary sitcom format popularized by shows like The Office and Modern Family is still a hit with viewers. The renewal news hits even harder in light of the fact that this is one of only two shows that NBC has renewed at the time of writing. So, when I spoke to series regular Kaliko Kauahi, who plays Val, I had to get her thoughts on why so many people still love the format so much.
Kaliko Kauahi came to St. Denis Medical with plenty of sitcom experience already, as a longtime member of the Superstore cast. (You can find Superstore as well as St. Denis Medical streaming with a Peacock subscription now.) After she shared her excitement about her new hospital sitcom's renewal so early in the new year, she explained to CinemaBlend why she thinks mockumentaries still work in primetime:
While a mockumentary format generally means that a show won't follow characters to their homes or into their personal lives, it does allow for a fun window into their work lives. Characters can present themselves one way while talking to the cameras, and then come across entirely differently in action, and that's certainly true with St. Denis Medical.
Some characters are more performative to the cameras, like Joyce and Dr. Bruce, while Val is one who doesn't seem all that bothered and Alex doesn't let the onlookers stop her from bending the rules if that's what it takes to help patients. When I noted that it can be fun to see which characters are most self-conscious of the mockumentary crew, Kaliko Kauahi responded:
Fortunately, fans can enjoy any of Val's softening for the rest of Season 1 without needing to worry about a cancellation. At the time of writing, fellow freshman comedy Happy's Place is the only other NBC show that has been renewed for the 2025-2026 TV schedule. That sitcom, which stars Reba McEntire, already aired its first season finale, while St. Denis Medical still has a few more episodes left before the credits roll on Season 1.
Personally, I'm curious about the future of Night Court at this point. The comedy starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette has been paired with St. Denis Medical in the new year, but even the returns of the cursed Wheelers 40 years after their first appearances hasn't resulted in a renewal announcement. For now, we can only wait for news from NBC about the futures of shows other than the two renewed sitcoms.
For more of Val and the rest of the hospital staff, keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for the remaining episodes of Season 1. You can also stream the series so far via Peacock.
