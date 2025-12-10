Rick Riordan Tells Us About One Aspect Of Adapting Sea Of Monsters He Really Loves (And Two Cast Members Very Much Agree)
It's time to go deeper into the world of demigods.
The latest book adaptation to wash up on the shore of the 2025 TV schedule is based on the second Percy Jackson And The Olympians novel, Sea of Monsters. The book itself is nearly 20 years old, and it has been (poorly) adapted before as a movie. However, this time around, fans of Rick Riordan’s YA Greek mythology universe are getting things right. And, there’s even one part from the book that the author and some of the cast told us was elevated in the medium of TV.
Rick Riordan Talks About The ‘Revelation' Of Bringing Thalia To Percy Jackson Season 2
When CinemaBlend spoke to the mind behind the Percy Jackson books, Rick Riordan, we got to discuss the inclusion of Thalia Grace’s origin story in Season 2. Here’s what the bestselling author had to say:
Ever since we learned Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be getting a second season, we’ve been looking forward to all kinds of aspects of Sea of Monsters. But one major one is the introduction of Thalia Grace, who is the daughter of Zeus, who we find out was transformed into a pine tree by Zeus at the border of Camp Half-Blood in order to save her life. (Eagle-eyed fans already may have noticed her presence in the latest trailer for Season 2).
During the new season, Thalia gets a solid introduction to the universe, and as Riordan told us, he found it particularly “amazing to see” it adapted from his book. As he continued:
As someone who’s gotten the chance to see the first half of the season, I can definitely tease how much more effective it is to see in TV form because the medium can tell the story from more perspectives. You’ll have to wait a few episodes, but it’s coming!
Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month
This is a small but mighty bundle. For $12.99 a month, you can watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2, and many more shows like it.
It Strengthens Grover And Luke’s Storylines This Season
I also spoke about this aspect of the series with some of the cast of Percy Jackson. Here’s what Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover, told us about the introduction of Thalia:
Charlie Bushnell, who plays Luke, also chimed in. In his words:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tamara Smart’s Thalia Grace is just one of the new characters we’ll meet in Season 2 of Percy Jackson. You can stream the first two episodes of the new season now, and look forward to watching new episodes every Wednesday with either a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.