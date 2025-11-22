Star Trek’s Michael Dorn Reveals The Shocking Lie He Was Told That Prevented Him From Directing Multiple Enterprise Episodes
This was uncalled for.
When it comes to Star Trek, Michael Dorn will obviously be best known for playing Worf, the Klingon Starfleet officer who debuted in The Next Generation and returned for four seasons of Deep Space Nine, all four TNG movies and Picard Season 3. Additionally, though, he also directed three DS9 episodes and one Enterprise episode, the latter being Season 1’s “Two Days and Two Nights.” Dorn was actually supposed to helm more episodes in the Star Trek series that premiered in 2001 and came to a polarizing end in 2005, but he was told a shocking lie involving lead actor Scott Bakula that put the kibosh on that plan.
The Worf actor recalled this strange turn of events while speaking with Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating, who respectively played Trip Tucker and Malcolm Reed on Star Trek: Enterprise, on their podcast The D-Con Chamber. Michael Dorn’s association with Enterprise came about from his participation in Star Trek: Nemesis, the final Next Generation movie. The TNG cast wasn’t originally contracted to do Nemesis, and Dorn “wasn’t very happy” with the script when he read it, particularly because Worf didn’t appear much in it. So that resulted in him making a specific ask during the negotiations to do the movie:
“Two Days and Two Nights,” which saw the crew of the Enterprise (NX-01) taking shore leave on Risa, was Star Trek: Enterprise Season 1’s penultimate episode. So Michael Dorn’s other three episodes would have aired during Season 2, and maybe they would have led to more directing opportunities for him. Instead, the powers-that-be opted for the pay option, and then came the lie he was told about why he couldn’t direct this episodes:
Scott Bakula, of course, starred in Star Trek: Enterprise as Jonathan Archer, who captained Earth’s first Warp 5-capable ship. Having worked with him for four seasons, Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating quickly picked up that this wasn’t the truth, with the latter saying it was “pretty rude to use Scott’s name” as an excuse for not bringing Michael Dorn back to direct those episodes. To his credit, though, Dorn realized on his own back then that what they told him wasn’t legit. He concluded:
I’m glad Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula are on good terms with one another, and that the former never believed that the latter disliked working with him on Star Trek: Enterprise. If Bakula’s Archer spinoff ends up moving forward, maybe he could recruit Dorn to direct an episode, if not several like he wanted to do the first time around. For now, Enterprise, along with almost all of the franchise’s other TV shows and movies, can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.