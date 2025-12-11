Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Growing Up In The Spotlight Amidst New Pics With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Can’t Live For What Everyone Else Wants Me To Do.’
Kylie was 9 when KUWTK premiered.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship appears to still be going strong after two and a half years, as the couple firmly put split rumors to bed with their red carpet appearance this week in stunning matching orange. However, don’t expect these two to start sharing more of themselves in the world just to avoid future speculation. The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family opened up about why she’s protective of her private life.
The topic came up on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as Kylie Jenner celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics. She was just 9 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians started filming, and while she and Kendall Jenner may not have had as much say as their Kardashian sisters in becoming famous, they’ve since established boundaries regarding which areas of their lives to share with the public. Kylie said:
Par for the course, Kylie Jenner didn’t mention boyfriend Timothée Chalamet by name, but it seems pretty clear that he’s included in that. Of course fans want more casual date night details when the two catch a movie. We want to see how Chalamet acts around Stormi and Aire, not from alleged “sources close to the family,” but from the couple themselves. But we’re not entitled to that.
During The Kardashians episode (“Stay The F*** Away From Me,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription), the makeup mogul was photographed with several old tabloids that had paparazzi photos of her splashed on the covers with headlines like:
- “Pregnant at 17!”
- “Scott’s the father!”
- “Billion Dollar Baby”
- “Destroyed By Fame!”
She laughed them off, saying they were so ridiculous that they never bothered her — it is actually crazy to think back to the rumors of Scott Disick fathering a child with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s teenage sister. Still, can you really blame Kylie for now wanting to keep the sacred parts of her life to herself?
It’s no doubt exhausting to be a Kardashian, but at the same time, she acknowledged how much she’s benefited from the fame, continuing:
Kylie Jenner has made similar assertions in interviews, telling Elle last year that she thinks “it’s important to keep things to yourself.” She said she doesn’t want other people’s opinions to influence her decision-making. Timothée Chalamet also shut down an interview question about his partner just last month, telling Vogue, “I just don’t have anything to say.”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have a lot going on in their lives and careers, with the two-time Oscar nominee striving to be “one of the greats.” Critics think Marty Supreme might bring more accolades his way, and if that happens, we’re likely to see Jenner don another little black dress to accompany Chalamet to the awards shows.
They’ll share those moments with the public, but the rest they’re keeping for themselves.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.