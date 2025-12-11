Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Growing Up In The Spotlight Amidst New Pics With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Can’t Live For What Everyone Else Wants Me To Do.’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship appears to still be going strong after two and a half years, as the couple firmly put split rumors to bed with their red carpet appearance this week in stunning matching orange. However, don’t expect these two to start sharing more of themselves in the world just to avoid future speculation. The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family opened up about why she’s protective of her private life.

The topic came up on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as Kylie Jenner celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics. She was just 9 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians started filming, and while she and Kendall Jenner may not have had as much say as their Kardashian sisters in becoming famous, they’ve since established boundaries regarding which areas of their lives to share with the public. Kylie said:

I have to live my life. I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day.

Par for the course, Kylie Jenner didn’t mention boyfriend Timothée Chalamet by name, but it seems pretty clear that he’s included in that. Of course fans want more casual date night details when the two catch a movie. We want to see how Chalamet acts around Stormi and Aire, not from alleged “sources close to the family,” but from the couple themselves. But we’re not entitled to that.

During The Kardashians episode (“Stay The F*** Away From Me,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription), the makeup mogul was photographed with several old tabloids that had paparazzi photos of her splashed on the covers with headlines like:

“Pregnant at 17!”

“Scott’s the father!”

“Billion Dollar Baby”

“Destroyed By Fame!”

She laughed them off, saying they were so ridiculous that they never bothered her — it is actually crazy to think back to the rumors of Scott Disick fathering a child with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s teenage sister. Still, can you really blame Kylie for now wanting to keep the sacred parts of her life to herself?

It’s no doubt exhausting to be a Kardashian, but at the same time, she acknowledged how much she’s benefited from the fame, continuing:

I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from being in and experiencing these things since I was 9. But I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life.

Kylie Jenner has made similar assertions in interviews, telling Elle last year that she thinks “it’s important to keep things to yourself.” She said she doesn’t want other people’s opinions to influence her decision-making. Timothée Chalamet also shut down an interview question about his partner just last month, telling Vogue, “I just don’t have anything to say.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have a lot going on in their lives and careers, with the two-time Oscar nominee striving to be “one of the greats.” Critics think Marty Supreme might bring more accolades his way, and if that happens, we’re likely to see Jenner don another little black dress to accompany Chalamet to the awards shows.

They’ll share those moments with the public, but the rest they’re keeping for themselves.