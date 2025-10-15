The Star Trek Starfleet Academy Trailer Dropped, And We Need To Talk About Some Of The Feedback

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the next upcoming Trek series on the docket, and based on the latest trailer, it seems the fandom is divided yet again. The feedback in the comment section compels me to talk about what people are saying in opposition to the new show, as well as respond to these critiques.

Three days after its posting on YouTube, the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer has amassed 272,000 views and is in the ballpark of 6,600 likes. In addition to that, there are over 3,700 comments, with more than a few earning hundreds of likes. Quite a few of those sound a little something like the sentiments below:

The more I see modern Star Trek, the more I want to rewatch old episodes of old Star Trek. - @SouthernWolf81

It's actually stunning how commited they are to not making a decent Star Trek show. - @aldraone-mu5yg

This looks like somewhere between "couldn't care less" and "why did they even bother" - @firefly2k7uk

We don't want 90210 in space. We want Star Trek - @MrPonytron

I can't wait to jump right back into DS9 to remind myself how good we had it once! - @Grievous-

These are the types of comments I expected (and saw) back in 2017 when Star Trek: Discovery first launched the franchise's streaming TV era. I maybe even understand them popping up surrounding Picard's debut in 2020. The franchise has undergone significant changes since the Rick Berman and TNG were current, and people have struggled to adjust to the new direction.

Eight years and several shows with multiple seasons later? I think it's time to put the "Bring back old Trek" chants to bed. I, too, love watching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with my Paramount+ subscription, but to act like television hasn't moved beyond episodic sci-fi storytelling is disingenuous. The franchise is modernizing to fit modern ideals and reach new audiences, as envisioned by Gene Roddenberry, who wanted it to always be on the cutting edge of relevance.

Inevitably, someone will point to The Orville as evidence that the classic formula of Star Trek storytelling still works. I'm also a fan of The Orville, but again, I think it's disingenuous to call it a raging success in terms of appeal and viewership. The series was moved from Fox to Hulu and took two years to return. After ten new episodes and a finale that could well be the series finale, we're 3+ years into waiting to hear if Season 4 will happen. That's not what I want for Trek, and thus far, we haven't seen that happen with its shows.

The point I'm making is that eight years on, I don't think there is anything to be gained in hanging out in the comment section of a show that other Star Trek fans are excited about, and waxing poetic about the franchise returning to its roots. That time is gone, and the direction for the franchise is set. There comes a point where it's ok to admit it may not be for you anymore, and either wait until you find a show that interests you, or revisit the old shows on streaming.

Meanwhile, I'm thrilled that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is bringing in Oscar nominees and stars from the past, like Voyager's Robert Picardo, to tell yet another story set in the 32nd century. Picardo seemed on board with the direction of the show and its relevance to modern times when I spoke to him at San Diego Comic-Con, so I'm excited to see what's to come. That's especially the case before seeing a single episode of the series, because I love Star Trek and want to see it continue well into the future.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is coming to Paramount+ in 2026, and I know I'll be watching! Continue visiting CinemaBlend as we continue to track updates prior to its arrival and keep our eyes out for any new projects happening in the franchise on the horizon.