Star Trek’s Anson Mount Posts ‘Exhausted’ Video Reflecting On Strange New Worlds' Final Season

While Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 still won't be available with a Paramount+ subscription until sometime in the 2026 TV schedule, the cast and crew are already hard at work on the final, abbreviated season. It's a lot of long hours and night shoots to get it done, so it's no wonder Anson Mount is so exhausted in his latest video.

The lead of Strange New Worlds posted a video to Instagram recently that showcased the time he and others are putting in during the holiday season to ensure fans get the final season of the acclaimed Star Trek series. Listen to him describe the shoots, and note how tired he looks throughout the whole video:

They may be the ramblings of an actor in an airport operating on four hours of sleep, but there's a lot of passion in what he said. Rather than grumbling about a flight home to see his wife and daughters for a day before returning back to film Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, he's grateful. He considered it a privilege to be in a position to travel home at all tand be exhausted by a job he's passionate about.

I believe Anson Mount loves his job, especially given that he grew up a fan of Star Trek and was thrilled to be playing Captain Pike. Hell, he would've been jazzed to play Captain Lorca in Discovery, having first auditioned for that character before he ultimately got what was originally a one-off Season 2 role. Then he was asked to lead a spinoff, which became Strange New Worlds.

It's good to see Mount putting in work in the final season, especially since some thought actor Paul Wesley could replace the actor as lead when James T. Kirk becomes captain of the Enterprise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' showrunners said that their ultimate vision for the series finale was to capture Kirk's first day on the job, and Pike's tragic accident didn't happen until Kirk was in charge of the Enterprise for some time.

As such, I can imagine he'll be in the bulk of the final episodes, if not all of them. After that, who knows when or even if we'll see Anson Mount in Star Trek again, but it always feels like no actor connected to this franchise is ever gone for good. If nothing else, hopefully we'll continue to see him on the convention circuit once the show is over and share his memories and stories he wouldn't share while the show is still going on.

Keep an eye out for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 as we roll into 2026, and be prepared for the premiere of Starfleet Academy on Paramount+ on January 15th. The new year could be a big year for the science fiction franchise, so here's hoping that by this time next year, we're celebrating its successes and more announcements for new Trek shows.