I Can't Believe One Of My Favorite Canceled Shows Could Come Back to Life Over A Decade Later

When a show you love gets cancelled, there’s a period of denial. There’s a hope that maybe something could happen and the show could get saved. It does happen, with series occasionally changing networks, or more recently streaming platforms. However, after enough time has passed, a fan can come to terms with never getting new episodes of a beloved show again. And then, sometimes, over 15 years later, you hear Bryan Fuller say that Pushing Daisies could get a third season.

If I could snap my fingers and magically create new episodes for a cancelled TV show, I would probably choose Pushing Daisies, and I'd like to hope I'm not the only one. The show often comes up when shows that were cancelled too soon are brought up.

The series is equal parts heartwarming and weird. But, after so much time had passed, I had given up all hope of seeing more. Then, during the press junket for his new film Dust Bunny, series creator Bryan Fuller told The Mary Sue that he’s actively working on making a new season happen. He said…

Well, we’re working on a Season 3, and the whole cast wants to come back. And, we’ve got a whole story. We’re trying to do another season this year.

I’m shook. I think I need to sit down and have a piece of pie. It’s one thing to hear a show creator say that he would be willing or even interested in returning to an old project. People say that all the time. However, Fuller says here is that there is active work on a new season of PD. And, apparently, there’s a story, the cast is on board, and they want to start filming in 2026. This clearly isn't a done deal, but it also appears to be far beyond a "what if" situation.

Pushing Daisies ran for two truncated seasons on ABC from 2007 to 2009 and followed the story of Ned the Piemaker (Lee Pace), who had the ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch, an ability he used to solve murders. At the same time, Ned also ran his pastry shop, The Pie Hole. Co-starring with Pace on the show were Kristen Chenoweth, Chi McBride and Anna Friel.

It was, I can honestly say, one of the most unusual shows on TV at the time, possibly ever. What I love about the show is its light and whimsical tone, which (very intentionally) clashes with its weekly murder mystery storylines. I suppose someone could argue that that oddness is what led to both its early cancellation and its cult status among fans.

One key element that's seemingly missing and needed for Pushing Daisies Season 3 to become a reality is a place for it to air. While the original series ran on ABC, the show was produced by Warner Bros. All 22 episodes of the show can currently be seen with an HBO Max subscription.

If you've never seen Pushing Daisies, then I highly recommend getting an HBO Max subscription and watching it. Then you can become obsessed with the future of the show, too.

A return to ABC seems unlikely after so much time has passed, but this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a series revived by a streaming platform after a long hiatus. I'm hoping this one gets the Piemaker's touch and comes back to life very soon.