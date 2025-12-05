Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Dropped A New Poster, And I Have One Major Question

The 2026 TV schedule is just around the corner, which means we're not far away from the premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The upcoming series, premiering on January 15th for those with a Paramount+ subscription, has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, and I don't think the latest poster will squash that anytime soon.

Months after a trailer for the show prompted a bunch of discussion in the fandom, Starfleet Academy is making waves once again with a new poster. There's no denying the latest image gives off a different vibe, though I have one major question about it before I pass judgment.

The New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Poster Has A Different Vibe Than Previous Shows

Even as someone who is excited for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, I'll admit I was a bit shocked by the latest poster for the series. I won't beat around the bush and talk it up before the big reveal. Take a look below:

I went through a ton of cast photos of past Star Trek shows, and not one of them has ever looked like this. In fact, the first thing I thought of when I saw this poster was a famous poster from One Tree Hill, which actually has a sequel series in the works. In any case, it's hard to ignore the teen drama vibes that Starfleet Academy's poster is giving, as evidenced by the litany of reactions attached to the Instagram post:

Dawson’s Fleet - @joshwellerjoshweller

It’s giving Star Trek: 90210 ❤️🖖🏻 - @justinaverysmith

All I wanted was more DS9. - @dam198549

A lot of you need to understand and realize that not everything is going to be specifically tailored to what you want, and that in order to continue to stay relevant, demographics other than “old curmudgeon” need to be brought in. 🤷🏻‍♂️🖖 - @wonderkrisp

Ummmmm - @toddctv

Change is the only constant when it comes to Star Trek and its ideology, but obviously, there's concern from fans wondering if this is too far of a deviation from what the franchise has rolled out in past years. I can see arguments for both, but I think there's one question worth asking before anyone raises or lowers their pitchforks.

What Does This Poster Tell Us About Starfleet Academy's Tone?

I think it's worth wondering what this poster says about the characters on it, and how this image illustrates the tone of the show we're about to get. It's a deviation from the traditional poster format Trek likes, which has me scratching my head about how this show will be different from others. However, the presumed reasoning behind it makes sense.

The Star Trek fandom is getting older, and as actors have said, there is interest within Paramount to get a younger audience into the series. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's latest poster may give off the vibe of a familiar teen drama, and that's the hook that could get people who liked Riverdale or Pretty Little Liars to tune in.

Whether the show will actually deliver on the vibe it gives remains to be seen, and I suspect that it'll be more like Star Trek than those currently raging on the internet will acknowledge. Fortunately, we already have a guarantee that the show will return for Season 2, which hopefully prevents any online kneejerk reactions from swaying anyone up top at Paramount into making a rash decision about the series. Who knows, maybe this will be the new series that propels Trek into a brave new future.

I'll be rooting for it to do so, as Star Trek: Starfleet Academy arrives on January 15th. I'll be ready and willing to give it a shot, and also await updates on that new Star Trek movie.