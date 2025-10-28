Zachary Quinto Suited Up As Star Trek's Spock Again For His Other Show, And At This Point I'll Take It
Beggars can't be choosers.
There's no Star Trek left on the 2025 TV schedule, and while that's left many fans in heated debate about how the franchise should move forward in 2026 and beyond, perhaps we can take a break from that to appreciate something lighter. Zachary Quinto is the star of NBC's Brilliant Minds, and my Trekkie heart is full seeing him suited up as Spock for a recent episode.
Quinto mentioned earlier this year he'd love to return as Spock, and I guess he wasn't kidding! Below is a photo from the latest episode of his NBC medical drama, alongside his co-star, Tamberla Perry. Both doctors are suited up as Star Trek characters for Halloween in "The Doctor's Graveyard," with Perry's character dressed as Uhura. Check it out below:
As a Trekkie, I do have to point out that a Bones, Dr. M'Benga, or Nurse Chapel costume would've been more fitting for their roles as doctors, but kudos to Brilliant Minds for finding a way to get Zachary Quinto dressed up as Spock. I also like the beard as well, as it's giving me Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 vibes when Ethan Peck first took the role.
I love Brilliant Minds taking an opportunity to give us Quinto as Spock, even if the costume doesn't look like the best quality. In fairness, it's supposed to look like a Halloween costume, though I'd think on a doctor's salary, he could've sprung for some upper-level cosplay quality.
Unfortunately, this may be the only time we see Zachary Quinto dressed up as Spock for a while, as we're still no closer to seeing a fourth Kelvin movie than we were several years ago. With Star Trek having zero updates for even its movies in development, it doesn't seem likely we're going to get blindsided by a fourth Kelvin movie going into production.
Paramount has made multiple attempts over the years to try to make a follow-up to Star Trek: Beyond, the third movie in the Kelvin universe, but has had quite a few false starts along the way. With the Paramount Skydance merger recently completed, and CEO David Ellison specifically saying he's hoping to get Star Trek back in theaters, maybe we'll see progress on a Kelvin movie happen in 2026.
As mentioned, Zachary Quinto said he's up to return as Spock, and even said he's emailed J.J. Abrams about getting the new movie up and running. Unfortunately, it'll take more than just his enthusiasm to "make it so," with the combined fame of the ensemble cast making it difficult to organize schedules. That said, if they can make it happen, I'll be first in line to get a ticket!
Brilliant Minds airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET, for any Star Trek fans who haven't had the opportunity to check it out yet. Those with a Peacock subscription can check it out on streaming and see Zachary Quinto play a doctor who goes above and beyond for all his patients in the wildest of ways.
