Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan Breaks Down Season 4’s Ending And One Major Character’s Surprising Fate
The showrunner shared a lot.
Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 finale, "Old Friends, New Planets."
Star Trek: Lower Decks closed out another season, and while we're already guaranteed at least one more season will arrive with our Paramount+ subscription, fans might still be shocked by a surprising development for a major character. Tendi ended up leaving the Cerritos to fulfill a promise she made that helped save the day. Following that big moment, showrunner Mike McMahan spoke to CinemaBlend about all things Tendi.
In exchange for an Orion battleship that the crew used to help thwart Nick Locarno's plans, Tendi agreed to return to her family and resume her place at her sister's request. I asked Mike McMahan about the ending and deciding on sending her off, and learned his thoughts on the emotional final scene of her on the Orion ship:
So just to make it clear for anyone wondering, this is not the end of Tendi on Star Trek: Lower Decks. She will return for the already confirmed Season 5, though we don't know exactly when she'll reunite with her friends back on the Cerritos.
While Mike McMahan didn't lay out a timeline for how long Tendi will be away, he did offer some advice for fans already eager for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5. I asked if Tendi's time away will offer a closer look into the lives of Orions, and fans will be pleased to hear that's indeed on the agenda for upcoming episodes:
Now would be the right time to watch every Orion-centric episode ever, as we have time before the next upcoming Star Trek series arrives. I'm very interested in the "Even the ones you don't think you need to watch" as a cool little tease of something unexpected on the way. After the Strange New Worlds crossover and a surprise love letter to Voyager, I'm not sure I want to rule anything out for Season 5.
We know we can expect more T'Lyn, who is inspired by Enterprise's T'Pol after she deliberately ignored a call that would've likely gotten her former position back. There are also plenty of more adventures to be had with Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford, and undoubtedly more cameos to make happen.
I know I was thrilled to see Wil Wheaton reprise Wesley Crusher two years after Mike McMahan told CinemaBlend in 2021 he had ideas to bring the actor back. Season 4 makes it feel like the future is still bright for Star Trek: Lower Decks, which makes me more excited for Season 5.
Binge all four seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks right now over on Paramount+. After that, be sure to check out all of the other great Trek content available, or maybe jump into something entirely new.
Mick contains multitudes and balances his time reporting on big happenings in the world of Star Trek, the WWE, reality television, and other sci-fi shows.
