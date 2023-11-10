Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan Previews Season 5 Stories For Mariner And Other Main Characters
The showrunner previewed what's to come.
Star Trek: Lower Decks recently closed out Season 4, and while it's going to be a wait until Season 5 can be binged with a Paramount+ subscription, CinemaBlend can share some insight about what to expect when the sci-fi comedy returns. Showrunner Mike McMahan already broke down Season 4's ending, as well as Tendi's situation, but what's going on with the other main characters aboard and around the USS Cerritos?
McMahan was kind enough to share some details with CinemaBlend about what's going on with Mariner and others as the new season looms in the distance. While we still have other upcoming Trek shows on the way before the animated hit is back , this should be enough to keep dedicated fans satiated as they wait for more episodes.
Mariner
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 was a wild one for Beckett Mariner. Having historically kept her rank of Ensign throughout most of her career, she was hell-bent on getting demoted again after a promotion in Season 3. Her increasingly reckless number of stunts drew the attention of old schoolmate Nick Locarno, who misinterpreted the actions as a sign of Mariner's hatred of Starfleet.
The Season 4 finale proved that Mariner was pro-Starfleet, but what does that mean for Season 5? Mike McMahan revealed that we'll see the same Mariner as always, but with one key difference going forward:
Mariner finally was able to open up and quit burying her feelings, and the end result means she'll have a little emotional weight removed in Season 5. That's good because I don't think the crewmates could've handled Mariner going on missions with a death wish much longer, and someone would've gotten hurt eventually.
So, should we expect an entirely different Mariner in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5? Not quite, according to Mike McMahan, but there is an important lesson laid out by this journey that is worth absorbing:
Mariner is, like so many of us, still a work in progress. As such, fans can expect her to get up to some shenanigans in Season 5, and possibly still be a thorn in the side of her mother, Captain Freeman, going forward.
Boimler
Season 4 was strange for Bradward Boimler, who somewhat panicked under the pressure of his new promotion. This led to a lot of overthinking and chaotic moments, but in the end, he rose to the occasion when it mattered and was even able to captain the Cerritos during the mission to save Mariner.
It was a big moment for Boimler, and it could lead to more promotions and bigger roles down the stretch. With that said, Mike McMahan said that Jack Quaid's character still has a ways to go before he's ready to command a ship:
Boimler had all the confidence when it mattered, but there's still room in Season 5 for him to have doubts or act neurotic over the smallest of details. In other words, if he ends up butt naked and creates another raunchy moment controversy for Jack Quaid reminiscent of his work on The Boys, don't be surprised.
T'Lyn
T'Lyn had a bigger spotlight in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, and fans immediately fell in love with the Vulcan partly inspired by Enterprise's T-Pol. While a newcomer to the bunch, T'Lyn slowly went from annoyed Vulcan to a full-fledged ally of the Lower Decks' main characters by the end of the season.
Mike McMahan revealed that T'Lyn will also change in Season 5, but more in terms of her mindset. He talked about her embracing her role on the Cerritos and what that means going forward:
It seems like T'Lyn is going to try and make a name for herself on the Cerritos, which I'm ok with. She seems the most capable of the crew of quickly rising through the ranks, but that's mainly because she's less prone to shenanigans. Who knows if that will change as she spends more time with her new friends.
Unfortunately, Mike McMahan didn't get into what was happening with Rutherford, but I know I'd love to see him and Tendi finally become a couple. Perhaps there will be some room for that in Season 5, but if not, there are a lot of other exciting things to look forward to. I may or may not be trying to manifest another Wesley Crusher appearance, especially after learning about Wil Wheaton's reaction to being asked on the show.
All four current seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are available to stream right now on Paramount+. Get on that, and prepare for a new year of Trek content in 2024 and beyond!
Mick contains multitudes and balances his time reporting on big happenings in the world of Star Trek, the WWE, reality television, and other sci-fi shows.
