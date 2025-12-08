Why I Think The Clothes Holly Wears In Mr. Whatsit's World Will Be Important Going Into Stranger Things 5, Vol. 2

Major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 are ahead! If you are not caught up, go stream the show with a Netflix subscription .

As I was watching the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 , I found myself particularly interested in the outfit Holly chose for herself in Mr. Whatsit’s (AKA Vecna’s) world. Her blue dress, rusty orange cape, and necklace really stood out to me, and I think it’s for a reason too. So, let’s talk about Holly’s clothes in this world, and why this detail could be very important going into Volume 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Holly’s Clothes In Mr. Whatsit’s World Seem To Be Replicating The Outfit Her Figurine Is Wearing

Since Volume 1 dropped on the 2025 TV schedule and the wait for Volume 2 and the finale's releases on December 25 and 31 began, I’ve been thinking a lot about Holly. The dreamland she’s in fascinates me, I love her scenes with Max, and I specifically love her outfit. That’s because it’s the same outfit that the figurine Mike gives her in Episode 1 is wearing. You can clearly see that too by comparing the image below with the photo at the top of this section:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Over the course of her time in Mr. Whatsit’s world, she put together clothes and items that, more or less, create the same outfit the figurine on her neck is wearing. So, I think that signifies that she’s turning into Holly the Heroic. And based on what Mike said about this hero earlier in the season, I have a theory about how she’ll help save the day.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Holly The Heroic Will Be The Hero Of Volume 2?

As I said, I think the key to the meaning of these clothes lies in the conversation Mike had with Holly when he gave her this figurine. During a heartfelt conversation in Episode 1, Finn Wolfhard’s character comforted his sister and told her how he stays brave. He explained that Mike the Brave really helps him, and then proceeded to give her the little figurine like his that was named “Holly the Heroic.”

So, I’ve developed a theory that Mike’s explanation of who Holly the Heroic is will directly parallel what his little sister does in Volume 2. With that in mind, take a look at the powers this character has, according to her brother:

I was gonna wait a few more years, but – she’s a cleric, which means she has divine powers. She can cast spells of protection to ward against evil spirits. And even cooler, she can cast a dimension door, which can teleport you to anywhere you visualize. I mean, come on, can this lame-o Mr. Whatsit do any of this?

After saying that, Mike promised that Holly the Heroic would keep her safe, and I really think she will. In fact, I think Holly has transformed into Holly the Heroic. Her clothes signify that, and I’d say her bravery in this new world does too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, the question becomes, how will she be a hero? Well, I think Mike said it. Maybe she has some kind of “divine powers,” kind of like Will’s new powers that turned him into a “Sorcerer.” Maybe she’ll be a cleric who can literally “cast a dimension door” that can get her out of Mr. Whatsit’s world, and maybe Max out of her coma . Plus, Episode 6 is called “Escape From Camazotz,” which ties into Holly reading A Wrinkle in Time and calling Henry/Vecna Mr. Whatsit…