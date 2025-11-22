I'm Rewatching Stranger Things, And I Hope Season 5 Finally Does Right By One Character

Stranger Things is one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch, and is arguably the most popular original show on the streaming service. Those with a Netflix subscription are super close to the premiere for Season 5, which will be its final set of episodes. I've been re-watching the show to get into the spirit, and I really hope that one character finally gets their moment in the sun: Cara Buono's Mrs. Wheeler. Hear me out.

What we know about Stranger Things Season 5 is limited, with Netflix trying to guard its secrets until its release. That said, Mike's mom Nancy has been totally unaware of the sci-fi drama happening in the show. It's pretty frustrating on the re-watch, and I'm ready for her to get into the action in this last set of episodes.

I Can't Believe Mrs. Wheeler Has Been In The Background For So Long

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 showed Mrs. Wheeler and Mike's sister Holly hiding from a Demogorgon, and it's about damn time. Back in Season 1, it made sense that she didn't know about the dangers of the Upside Down, instead trying to help her two kids get through their grief over Will and Barb. In future seasons, her story got less and less important, save for her adorable crush on Billy during Season 3.

Despite this, Cara Buono's performance is pretty incredible throughout the show's entire run. It's for this reason that I'm so frustrated that it took her so long to finally get involved in The Party's fight against Vecna and the forces of evil.

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale featured Mrs. Wheeler looking up to see the tears in reality happening around Hawkins. As such, we can assume that she's finally going to understand what's been happening in the fictional Indiana town. I want her to get the full story of what's happening, and hopefully join The Party in the final battle against Vecna.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite not being involved in the action until the final season, there are a number of fan theories swirling around about Mrs. Wheeler's role in Stranger Things 5. Early footage shows her hiding in a bathtub from a Demogorgon, so it's clear that the fight is really coming to Hawkins. Some are worried that she and Holly might end up being killed off early in the run of the final season, which I'm really hoping doesn't happen.

It took so long for Karen to be included in Stranger Things' main story, so it would be a real missed opportunity to see her killed off. Instead I'd love to see her fight Vecna's forces, protecting her three kids in the process. Fantastic Four: First Steps showed the power of a mother trying to save her kid, and I think it would be cool to see the badass version of Mrs. Wheeler come out as a result of Vecna's attack on Hawkins.

The first set of Stranger Things 5 episodes will arrive November 26th as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and the rest of the season will premiere on December 25th and 31st, respectively. Fingers crossed that Mrs. Wheeler finally gets her moment.