Stranger Things Lead Sound Effects Editor Reveals The Specific Star Wars Reference The Duffer Brothers Wanted In Season 4
Did you catch the Star Wars reference that was included in Stranger Things 4?
The hours are counting down before Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 finally releases on Netflix, and theories have abounded in the weeks since Vol. 1 ended on a huge reveal about Vecna and his Game of Thrones-inspired look. The first batch of episodes was packed with plenty of nods to classic ‘80s projects, including Empire Strikes Back. The second Star Wars movie released in 1980, and lead sound effects editor Angelo Palazzo revealed the very specific reference to the galaxy far, far away that the Duffer brothers wanted.
Angelo Palazzo – who also explained the origins of the disturbing sounds for the big Vecna deaths – spoke with CinemaBlend about his work in Season 4, including how the sound effects team helped reference a Star Wars scene when it came to Yuri’s plane. He said:
Star Wars fans know that The Empire Strikes Back is not the movie with the most functional Millennium Falcon. According to the lead sound effects editor, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer wanted something similar for Yuri’s plane in Season 4. Admittedly, Yuri wanting to take Joyce and Murray to the Soviet Union against their will isn’t exactly the same as Han Solo and Co. trying to escape the Empire, but the similarities are definitely there, and Angelo Palazzo turned to some older models of plane engines to find the right sound for Stranger Things. He continued:
The scenes with Yuri, Joyce, and Murray did provide a good amount of the humor of Vol. 1, especially compared with Eleven back with Dr. Brenner and Max narrowly escaping a Vecna death with the help of a Kate Bush song. The whole sequence involving Yuri’s unfortunate plane might not have worked without the various sound elements that were brought together, and I would say that the finished product is worthy of Han Solo himself. Angelo Palazzo elaborated:
The “banged up” junker ultimately didn’t safely take Joyce and Murray to Russia as Yuri’s prisoners after they managed to take over the plane and crash it, leading to a daring rescue of Hopper rather than the two of them joining him as captives in the work camp… or worse. They still have to escape Russia and return home, and it’s safe to say that the home they return to will be very different than the one they left, considering everything that has happened since Joyce left California. More chaos is definitely coming!
Honestly, the best-case scenario at this point might just be if Vecna is somewhat contained and the Demo-Bats (which have some fascinating sound origins as well) are still stuck in the Upside Down. Find out what Vol. 2 has in store with the final two episodes of Stranger Things (opens in new tab) starting on Friday, July 1 at 12:01 a.m. PT with a Netflix subscription.
