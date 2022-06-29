Stranger Things’ Robert Englund Imagines Freddy Krueger Infiltrating Hannibal Lecter’s Dreams And It’s Awesome
By Sean O'Connell published
"Try the Blowfish!"
The following story will contain spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4… at least, the first half of it. The second half of the season is on its way, and we think that this character is going to play a more significant role.
By now, you know that Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund played a part in the ongoing narrative of Stranger Things, appearing as Victor Creel in the present day… who ended up being the father of Henry Creel, the man who’d go on to become Vecna. We don’t know if Englund will return for the remainder of the season, but the fact that he is the creator of the season’s Big Bad, we assume the actor won’t be limited to one scene, and one scene only. That sequence, naturally, is an homage to Jonathan Demme’s Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs, with Victor Creel (Englund) being detained in a cell reminiscent of the one that held Hannibal Lecter. So when Englund stopped by CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast as a guest, he talked about Anthony Hopkins’ classic character, and the influence he has had on the horror genre, saying:
As for the “little bit” of Nightmare on Elm Street, it’s impossible not to get time with Freddy Krueger himself and not play around with the crossover potentials. Granted, Robert Englund hasn’t played his razor-wielding psycho since a 2018 episode of ABC’s The Goldbergs. But when asked how it might go down with Freddy trying to infiltrate the dreams of Hannibal Lecter, the actor relished the thought, telling ReelBlend:
Now I need to see that, more than I need to see anything. Sadly, this likely will not be included in the last two episodes of Stranger Things season 4, which will begin to stream on Netflix on July 1. We still have major questions we need answered from the first half of season 4. We also refreshed everything we know about season 4 up to this point, in case you don’t have time to rebinge (because those episodes are long!) Now, stay away, Dr. Lecter. Freddy’s coming for you.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.