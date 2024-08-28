The Accountant 2 Star Shared An Exciting Update About The Ben Affleck-Led Sequel With Me, And I'm Getting Even More Pumped

When it comes to upcoming Ben Affleck movies , the next one to anticipate is the sequel to 2016’s The Accountant , which is absolutely on the way . When I recently interviewed one of the stars of both movies, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, she offered a great update on the action thriller that director Gavin O’Connor has been talking about making since the first movie came out.

The Accountant 2 Has Wrapped Filming Already

I spoke to Cynthia Addai-Robinson ahead of her return to Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 premiere on Thursday. In addition to the actress telling CinemaBlend about moving out of New Zealand this time around and approaching the newly blind queen , she talked about The Accountant 2. In her words:

I will give you some insights. So, we wrapped in June. It’s in the can. It is percolating. I'm very, very excited for fans and new fans to see the sequel. I'm really proud of it. I'm really excited about it.

The sequel was announced in March, with Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Addai-Robinson all reprising their characters (Anna Kendrick is notably not involved). But how amazing is it that it’s already in the post-production phase?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I’m Really Excited Cynthia Addai-Robinson Will Have An Expanded Role

That’s only the tip of the iceberg of what Cynthia Addai-Robinson shared about what’s to come, even though she was understandably a bit tight-lipped. I had recently watched The Accountant when I spoke to the actress on the phone and mentioned how her character, Marybeth Medina, actually never shares a single scene with Ben Affleck’s autistic accountant, Christian Wolff. That won’t be the case in the sequel. As she shared:

And you are correct, I did not get to work with Ben in the first one. I just got to examine photos of him and even in terms of meeting him, I would've met him at the table read in the first film and passed him here and there. But yeah, I had hoped when they announced the sequel, I’d get to work with him and get some scenes with him, and I do.

As you may recall, Addai-Robinson plays a young Treasury agent who is tasked with finding the Accountant’s real identity alongside J.K. Simmons’ Director of the Treasury Department, Ray King. By the end of the movie, they are successful, but Christian is back on the road, surely ready to claim a new identity elsewhere. Addai-Robinson also said this:

We have so many people returning that were involved in the first film, including our writer, Bill Dubuque, our director, Gavin O'Connor. Obviously, our cast. And, I love the dynamic that they have set up for my character, Marybeth and all of the other characters that are floating around so, I don't wanna give too much away.

Per the official synopsis for The Accountant 2, Marybeth will be forced to contact Christian Wolff in order to solve a murder, and both Christian and his brother Brax (once again played by Jon Bernthal) will work together to piece together the puzzle of the mystery. As Marybeth, Christian and Brax get closer to solving things, they apparently draw attention from some of the “most ruthless killers alive.”

The Accountant had a rich character backstory for Marybeth that I’m excited will be fleshed out more with her being a central character in The Accountant 2. She was introduced as a woman with a criminal record as a juvenile who was set to take over the job of Simmons’ King after his retirement kicks in. I want to know more about Marybeth and how she will mesh with Affleck’s character after she learned so much about him in her search in the first movie.

