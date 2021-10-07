The Addams Family 2’s Nick Kroll Was Surprised By Some Of The Barrier-Pushing Improv That He Was Allowed To Do
Kroll was surprised by some of the darker and riskier comedy of the animated sequel.
The great charm of The Addams Family has always been the material’s darker sensibilities. The titular clan famously has an affinity for the morbid and the ghoulish, and the contrast they generate opposite ordinary life has made fans cackle for decades. It’s a tradition that is very much maintained with the latest feature effort from the franchise, as the animated Addams Family 2 is stocked full of macabre humor – but even still there were points when Nick Kroll, the voice of Uncle Fester, was surprised by what he could get away with and what was pitched while improvising during his performance.
Knowing that the actor is regularly given the freedom to go off-script in his voice over work, I asked Nick Kroll during a recent interview if there were points when he would wind up recording material that pushed past the PG rating the movie was ultimately certified with. He explained that there were certain points when directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan would gently yank the reins on what he was doing in a particular scene, but there were additionally sessions when what was given permission to do took him aback a bit. He explained,
In The Addams Family 2, Nick Kroll’s Uncle Fester has a complicated role to play – the most minor part of it being that he is at the wheel during the family road trip driving the story. He also attempts to help educate his nephew Pugsley (Javon Walton) in the ways of romance, and incidentally finds himself slowly turning into an octopus hybrid thanks to an gene splicing experiment conducted by his niece, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz). It gives the character plenty of opportunity to exercise some risqué humor, and Kroll took advantage.
Not only does this fit properly with the history of The Addams Family, but it also makes plenty of sense when you remember that the first opportunity Nick Kroll had to work with Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan was on Sausage Party: what may be the crudest, most vulgar animated feature to ever get a wide release (fans will remember that Kroll voiced an anthropomorphic Douche). Along with the experience that the trio had making the previous Addams Family movie, there was definitely a particular level of comfort that the actor felt during the recording sessions. Said Kroll,
The Addams Family 2 – which features a stellar cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Bill Hader, Snoop Dogg, and Wallace Shawn in addition to Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, and Chloë Grace Moretz – is now playing in theaters, and is available through digital services on PVOD.
